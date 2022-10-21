OSWEGO — The pre-season for the Oswego State men’s hockey team is now over. The Lakers’ pair of exhibitions ended Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Carleton Place Canadians, a junior hockey program out of the Central Canada Hockey League. Even though Oswego State might be expected to win, head coach Ed Gosek knows a game like this gives the players from Carleton Place a “great experience.”

OSWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO