Harold Lloyd Wallace
Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained...
Oswego boys volleyball team edges Syracuse City on Senior Night
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated Syracuse City in an electric five-set thriller Friday on Senior Night in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. The Bucs won the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.
Fulton tops Oswego; secures No. 1 seed for football playoffs
FULTON — Fulton’s air attack is more than just a passing fancy. The Red Raiders were practically perfect with their passing game in Friday’s 57-14 varsity football victory over rival Oswego at the D. Donald Distin Athletic Complex.
‘Practice games are over’: Lakers win 2nd exhibition against Carleton Place
OSWEGO — The pre-season for the Oswego State men’s hockey team is now over. The Lakers’ pair of exhibitions ended Saturday with a 6-2 win over the Carleton Place Canadians, a junior hockey program out of the Central Canada Hockey League. Even though Oswego State might be expected to win, head coach Ed Gosek knows a game like this gives the players from Carleton Place a “great experience.”
SUNY Oswego biological sciences professor’s bird migration data support Audubon’s new interactive platform
OSWEGO — When the National Audubon Society was looking for data for its new digital platform on bird migration, they reached out to SUNY Oswego assistant professor of biological sciences Daniel Baldassarre. His input supported the new Bird Migration Explorer, a digital platform that hosts migration data for 458...
Troopers still looking for missing teen from Pulaski
PULASKI — Troopers are still looking for a Pulaski teenager who was last seen earlier this month. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen on Oct. 9 leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, police said.
