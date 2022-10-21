ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Bleed Cubbie Blue

League Series winning and losing patterns

As a fan of the Cubs, you may have noticed something familiar about the pattern of wins by the home and visiting teams in both of this year's League Championship Series. In the National League series, the visiting Phillies won the first game and the host Padres won the second.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

All-time homers vs. steals, updated

Just before the start of the 2019 Major League season, I wrote about an historic home run that would be hit in the not-too-distant future. That homer would mark the first time in the history of MLB that there had been more total homer runs than stolen bases in regular-season games.
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs and days off in post-season series

Commentators on broadcasts of the current League Championship Series have made much of the fact that if either series goes the full 7 games, teams will square off on 5 straight days to complete it. The Cubs have played post-season games as many as 6 days in row no fewer...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks’ most likely path

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

BCB After Dark: Oldie but a goodie?

Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the swingin’ show for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. Come on in and join us. No costume require, but you can wear one if you want. The dress code is casual. There are still a few good tables available. The show will be starting soon. Get comfortable and have a drink. Bring your own beverage.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs historical sleuthing: 1930s edition

I’m pleased to report to you that Getty Images has added literally thousands of Cubs (and other baseball) photos to its database since I last did a lot of photo sleuthing last offseason. So — there will be plenty more to sleuth between now and Spring Training!. This...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox Week 3 update

It’s Monday and that means we check in on the Cubs’ Boys of Fall playing for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League. In case you’ve forgotten, the Mesa Solar Sox is a team of minor leaguers from the Cubs, Athletics, Rays, Marlins and Yankees. They play their home games at Sloan Park, the Spring Training home of the Cubs.
MESA, AZ
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, October 24

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier has played for the Tampa Bay Rays for the last 10 seasons, winning three Gold Gloves and generally been considered one of the better center fielders in the major leagues. His 914 games played for the Rays ranks fifth in franchise history. (FWIW, third on that list is Ben Zobrist.)
CHICAGO, IL

