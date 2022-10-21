ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Harold Lloyd Wallace

Harold Lloyd Wallace, 97, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Nursing Home. He was born and raised in Cato, NY, and the son of the late Lloyd Wallace and Marion Spaulding Wallace. Harold served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was trained...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Anthony Michael Crouse

Anthony Michael Crouse, 55, of Lyons, NY, passed unexpectedly on Oct. 20, 2022. Born in Syracuse, he was the son of the late Robert Rocco Crouse II and Barbara (Ford).
LYONS, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego boys volleyball team edges Syracuse City on Senior Night

OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys volleyball team defeated Syracuse City in an electric five-set thriller Friday on Senior Night in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School. The Bucs won the match 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton tops Oswego; secures No. 1 seed for football playoffs

FULTON — Fulton’s air attack is more than just a passing fancy. The Red Raiders were practically perfect with their passing game in Friday’s 57-14 varsity football victory over rival Oswego at the D. Donald Distin Athletic Complex.
FULTON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Troopers still looking for missing teen from Pulaski

PULASKI — Troopers are still looking for a Pulaski teenager who was last seen earlier this month. Bruce W. Cronk, 16, was last seen on Oct. 9 leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, police said.
PULASKI, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy