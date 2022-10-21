Since the Mercedes Academy’s inception in 2014, members of the academy have been showcasing why it is the place to go for young drivers. The Mercedes Academy was relaunched to help develop young drivers hone their skills as they graduate from karting championships through the Formula ranks. Just like the Ferrari Drivers Academy (FDA) and the Red Bull Junior team (RBJT), it is a program that is run by their parent team that races in Formula 1. Despite its short history, there have been several notable graduates including Esteban Ocon, George Russell, and Pascal Wehrlein. But there are two young drivers who have become to garner attention as potential future F1 drivers.

