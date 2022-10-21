Adrienne Bailon Praises Husband Israel For Being So 'Hands On' With Son Ever: 'We're Just Trying To Be Present'

Source: @adriennebailon/instagram

It's been two months since Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton welcomed their first child, Ever James Houghton, via surrogate after multiple failed IVF attempts, and the singer is in awe of how her husband has stepped up as of late.

"It's been incredible. He's so awesome and so hands on. When he's here, I normally take the night shifts and then he'll let me sleep in all morning, which I love, and he'll cuddle with the baby. He's just there if the baby starts wanting a bottle. He's on it," the 38-year-old, who recently revealed her newly designed baby nursery for the first time on Amazon Live, exclusively tells OK!.

"I'm so grateful to have that sort of support with my partner, and on a daily basis, we both get emotional just looking at Ever. What a blessing it is to happen and that he's actually here!"

Source: courtesy of Adrienne Bailon

Since the Cheetah Girls alum is very talented, she can't help but sing to her baby boy, while "Israel plays the guitar," she reveals. "We have bath time together, and it's in those moments we're just trying to be present and be grateful through all of it — even sometimes when we're deliriously tired."

Though the brunette beauty may be exhausted, she wouldn't trade this time for anything. "It's been amazing. It's crazy because I've wanted this for so long and on a daily basis I just stare at my baby, and I am like, 'I can't believe that he's mine,'" she shares. "I can't believe I get the honor and privilege to be his mother. I'm absolutely in love."

Source: @adriennebailon/instagram

"It goes by so fast! I can't believe he's already two months. Even when you're exhausted, it's not going to be like this forever and it's so worth it," she says. "Every stage is just going to get better and better and better."

"At the same time, there's been a lot of changes," she adds. "He's the boss around here. I do everything around him, so even right now I thought he would be down for a nap, but he's not. He doesn't really like to nap out of my arms, so I love holding my baby. I don't care if people think I'm spoiling him — I think there's no such thing. I have prayed for this forever, so I hold him. I don't mind it at all."

In fact, the TV personality already had to change her sleeping habits. "It's weird because I thought motherhood was going to be harder, but at the same time, I feel like there's something that just happens where you figure it out," she notes. "I've always said I need my eight hours of sleep. I can't function without it. I'm the girl that dips out early from parties because I don't play those games. Yet there's nights where if he makes the slightest sound, I am up and figuring it out. I didn't think that was going to be the case. I thought it was going to be more of a struggle, but there's something that kicks in where you're like, 'There isn't anything I wouldn't do for you.'"

On Thursday, October 20, Bailon showed her followers her nursery, in addition to taking questions from fans about her pregnancy journey. "It's so exciting and overwhelming," she says. "I'm super excited about it because I love Amazon. Doing these livestreams is so much fun, and I love that it's an intimate setting. I love that the viewers get to literally click right there live. I am not going to lie, it's definitely a rush for me."

Source: courtesy of Adrienne Bailon

"I'm excited to interact with the viewers and answer questions and just chat with people," she adds. "I'm excited to show them how I decided to design it and the fact that it's super affordable. It was super convenient — the fact that I did the nursery two weeks before I headed to Lake Tahoe where he was born and it was all done is crazy! It was a one stop shop — got the bedding, the curtains, the rods, the lamps."

Source: courtesy of Adrienne Bailon

Some of Bailon's favorite products include: Everyday Kids Fitted Crib Sheet, Burt's Bees Baby Changing Pad Cover, Simple Designs LT2058-GRY Round Concrete Table Lamp and nu steel Concete Bathroom Q-tip Holder & Jar in Real Cement and Wood.