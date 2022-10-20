Read full article on original website
Lawton, Fort Sill 2022 ‘Halloween Happenings’ Going on This Week
The City of Lawton has announced the 'Trick-or-Treating' hours for 2022 along with 2 special 'Halloween Happenings' that are going on this week. Looking forward to All Hallow's Eve and planned events. With Halloween falling on a Monday this year we'll be celebrating for several days. The City of Lawton...
City of Lawton 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Hours
We'll be celebrating Halloween and trick or treating in Lawton, Fort Sill this upcoming weekend!. In my honest, humble, non-bias opinion Halloween is right up there with Christmas when it comes to favorite holidays. The family and I have as many traditions for Halloween as we do for Christmas. We...
kswo.com
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.
Eight Epic Original Lawton-Themed Halloween Costumes
If you've gotten into the Halloween spirit, you've probably already picked out or ordered the costume you plan on taking to whatever party is calling your name this weekend... but if you're still looking for that perfect ensemble, you're running out of time to find something both unique and topical.
kswo.com
Lawton house fire burns garage, attic Saturday morning
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house fire in Lawton kept firefighters busy Saturday morning. Many drivers could see black smoke filling the sky in the area. It happened around 10 a.m. in the neighborhood across from the Walmart on Quanah Parker. The blaze was mostly contained to the garage and...
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Places We Wish Were Still Open in Lawton, OK
I was just reminiscing about some of my favorite places that are no longer open in Lawton, Fort Sill. Like me, I'm sure you have a list of businesses and restaurants that you loved but sadly are no longer with us. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF PLACES WE...
KXII.com
Sulphur man dies in bicycle vs car crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The bicycle rider involved in the Garvin County crash from last weekend has died, according to Oklahoma state troopers. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated the bicycle rider was at fault. 21-year-old Joseph Tatum from Sulphur was riding north on Highway 177 near...
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
This Oklahoma Pumpkin Patch in Lawton is the Perfect Place to go for Some Fall Family Fun
This Oklahoma pumpkin patch has some of the most amazing views and some of the most delicious eats and treats in the entire Sooner State. This farm and ranch are located near the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge across from Lake Lawtonka in Lawton, OK. If you're looking for some fall family fun that everyone will enjoy and is VERY AFFORDABLE, you'll definitely want to check this place out for an unforgettable afternoon.
kswo.com
OHP closes multiple lanes on I-44 due to rollover
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - No injuries were reported after a single-vehicle rollover on I-44/H.E. Bailey Monday morning. The wreck took place just before 10 a.m. Monday, near mile marker 56 in Comanche County. Officials from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were forced to close several of the westbound lanes of...
Isn’t This Is Every Town In Oklahoma?
I moved to Lawton just a few years after the turn of the century. It was still a gritty town with a tough reputation. Dive bars lined the old streets, but it was full of charm. Nobody knew their neighbors, and that was a good thing. But things sure have changed in the last fifteen years.
21-Year-Old Dead Following Garvin County Crash
A 21-year-old is dead after sustaining injuries in a crash in Garvin County earlier this month, according to authorities. On Oct. 15, Joseph Tatum, 21, was heading northbound on US-177 when another vehicle hit the motorcyclist from behind, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The driver and passengers in...
kswo.com
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
Bicyclist dies from injuries after Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A bicyclist is dead nearly one week after a crash on United States Highway 177, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place on October 15, 2022, on United States Highway 177, about 9.3 miles south of Stratford, in Garvin County.
kswo.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
OKC Officer And Wife's Drug Overdose Leads To Felony Drug Charges And Arrests In Grady County
An Oklahoma City police officer was placed on administrative leave following the man’s drug-related arrest and charges. Grady County authorities arrested Dean Yancy Forbes, 49, and his wife Sandra Forbes, 49, this week for allegedly possessing and selling drugs from their home in Alex, Oklahoma. The couple is currently booked in the Grady County jail on felony drug charges.
Man jailed after high-speed pursuit
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies arrested a man after an alleged vehicle pursuit Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, on Oct. 21, 2022, just before 11 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy was on Old Jacksboro Highway near Central Freeway when they saw a silver four-door Kia driving without a front license plate. […]
Jury finds Manuel Mendoza guilty
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Manuel Mendoza was found guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault and two counts of indecency with a child by contact after the jury deliberated for several hours in the 78th District Court Friday night. Jurors began deliberating about 3:20 Friday afternoon and came back with a verdict shortly after 7 p.m.Mendoza was […]
