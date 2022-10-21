Read full article on original website
Syracuse women’s basketball: 2022-23 team captains announced
O Captain! My Captain! Several members of the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team are ready to emerge as leaders with the next season nearing. The team announced that Dyaisha Fair, Teisha Hyman, and Kyra Wood will serve as captains for the 2022-2023 season. The announcement is according to a press release from Olivia Coiro, SU’s Assistant Director of Athletic Communications.
Syracuse Orange men’s basketball player profiles: Maliq Brown
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball season is fast approaching, and we’re continuing our player profiles for each scholarship player. Let’s get to one member of the freshman class who might be overlooked right now: Maliq Brown. Position: Forward. Class: Freshman. Vitals: 6’8”, 213 lbs. Stats...
TNIAAM Asks: How’s Orange nation feeling after a close Clemson loss?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Syracuse Orange fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Well, close loss or not, the Syracuse Orange football season continues to truck along. And...
Syracuse football: Orange open as favorites at home against Notre Dame
This week the Syracuse Orange took a trip into Death Valley against the Clemson Tigers, and almost came out shocking the country. The squad was 13.5 point underdogs, on the road, in a place that an opponent hasn’t won in years. They came within a last second play of pulling off the upset. I recap what happened on that stage to set the following stage:
What’s college football saying about the Syracuse Orange after week 8?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. How much did the Orange get penalized for the six-point loss to the Clemson Tigers? Let’s find out. AP and Coaches Poll. Syracuse is ranked 16th in both the...
Syracuse football: Week 8 grades vs Clemson
Quarterbacks: B- Shrader linked up well with Gadsden in the first half, but afterwards, he didn’t do enough to keep drives alive. Whether it was holding onto the ball for too long or receivers not getting open, Shrader seemed to force things in the second half, a bad habit that he’s still struggling to break out of. His legs helped in the first half, but as the field and down positions worsened, he didn’t have the same confidence to scramble away from broken plays. Much like the rest of the team, he had a fine first half, but a subpar second half.
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Thomas Sorber, William Patterson
Syracuse has its first exhibition of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, so we figured it would be a good time to do a basketball-focused recruiting roundup. We start in the 2024 class with big man Thomas Sorber from Archibishop Ryan (PA). He is rated four stars and the 64th prospect in his class by 247 Sports. Sorber has taken three unofficial visits so far, and one of them was to Syracuse. He broke down those visits with 247’s Dushawn London, and had this to say about the Orange: “They have a great program. I like all the coaches and the head coach was telling me how they like to run stuff through their bigs.”
Syracuse football: This season will be defined by the Orange response
The Syracuse Orange gave away an orange opportunity yesterday. I know that makes the 27-21 loss hurt more- because the game was there for the taking and Syracuse simply didn’t get it done in the second half. Let’s be clear, the time management in the final minutes, the continued...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
Syracuse Basketball: Where foes are nationally ranked, projected in ACC
Heading into the 2022-23 regular season, which begins for Syracuse basketball on November 7 at home versus Lehigh, the Orange isn’t ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25 poll. That isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the ‘Cuse is projected to finish at No. 8 in the Atlantic...
Crazy stuff seems to happen when Syracuse meets Clemson. After this one, Dabo may ‘sacrifice a Billy goat’
Clemson, S.C. — No. 5 Clemson was able to complete an 11-point comeback to defeat No. 14 Syracuse 27-21 in Death Valley on Saturday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said after the game he may to need to “sacrifice a Billy goat or something” next time his team plays the Orange.
Syracuse football: So close, yet so far
For about three quarters, I really thought this was the one. The one where the Syracuse Orange completely shatter the narrative about their past failures, untimely penalties and many, many close losses. I guess some things just aren’t meant to be. SU went into halftime with a 21-10 lead...
Three takeaways from Syracuse’s 27-21 loss to Clemson
In shades of 2018, the Syracuse Orange held a double-digit lead over the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley going into halftime. However, the second half saw the Orange come out flat, allowing the Tigers to seize control of the game and serve Syracuse its first loss of the season. Here’s...
Updated college football rankings: Should Clemson drop after near upset vs Syracuse?
Clemson needed a second-half comeback to stave off a Syracuse upset but will the Tigers drop in the next college football rankings after the close call?. Going into halftime, the Clemson Tigers were firmly on upset alert. Riding a 37-game home winning streak into Week 8, the Syracuse Orange had Dabo Swinney’s team hurt and on the ropes as they led 21-10.
There’s a common theme in Syracuse’s bowl projections after Clemson loss: A trip to Florida
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse’s championship hopes were dashed with Saturday’s 27-21 loss at Clemson. But the bowl picture is still rosy for the Orange (6-1, 3-1 ACC). If SU wants to earn a coveted New Year’s Six bowl game, it must cheerlead for Clemson to stay undefeated and reach the College Football Playoff.
“We do not take moral victories:” Dino Babers addresses the media following loss to #5 Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 27-21 loss over #5 Clemson. Garrett Shrader finished the day 18-26 for 167 yards and one touchdown. The Orange is now 3-1 in the ACC. Syracuse returns to action on Saturday October 29th...
College football fans, media blast ACC officials for bias in Clemson-Syracuse game
College football fans and media weren’t happy with the officiating late in the Syracuse-Clemson game on Saturday afternoon at Clemson. At issue were a pair of plays in which quarterbacks were hit late out of bounds. Clemson’s Cade Klubnick, replacing starter DJ Uiagalelei, drew a flag, while Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader did not.
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
AmTrust RE Signs Nine Leases Totalling 80,000 Square Feet at 100-120 Madison Street in Syracuse, New York
AmTrust RE, a national real estate owner-developer with 12 million square feet of commercial, mixed-use, and residential properties across the Northeast and Midwest, today announced the completion of nine lease transactions, comprising more than 80,000 square feet of space, at 100-120 Madison Street, a two-building, 635,000-square-foot marquee office property in Syracuse, New York.
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
