ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

How the Christian McCaffrey trade affects fantasy football (will D'Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard do much?)

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeFIt_0ihbPRXF00

We have a HUGE trade in the NFL!

Christian McCaffrey is now a 49er. The star running back cost San Francisco a bunch of draft picks, and while CMC can make Jimmy Garoppolo better in that Kyle Shanahan offense, it’s a risky deal.

We’re here to focus on how it affects fantasy football, because there’s some fallout that will change the values of certain players, including McCaffrey himself (well, maybe his value is somewhat the same?).

So let’s break down the players affected and how fantasy football managers should approach them as the season continues and we get ready for Week 7:

Christian McCaffrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoBgq_0ihbPRXF00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Still a top-three running back, especially in that run-heavy Niners offense. I’m pretty sure the heavy amount of receptions will be there, too. And the fun part is the rushing yardage might increase.

Not a huge amount of change, but the arrow points more up.

Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tl9S1_0ihbPRXF00
(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

I have to lump them together for now because we need to see who takes over the backfield in Carolina.

Last year, it was Hubbard who took over when McCaffrey went down. He did catch 25 passes and ran for 612 yards, so maybe he’s the No. 1 back?

Or do you go with Foreman, who was solid for the Titans when Derrick Henry was out (566 yards on the ground and nine catches for 123 yards)?

I’m going to say this is a 60-40 situation for someone, and that 60 goes to Hubbard, given that the Panthers might be chasing points in second halves a lot. But it’s a coin flip. If you have the room, pick one and hope for the best.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vucR_0ihbPRXF00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

I ended up dropping him in a couple of leagues. His value has cratered with CMC on board, and maybe this weekend, he gets more carries as McCaffrey gets acclimated.

But are you really going to start him or even roster him with this week’s uncertainty and a future of McCaffrey starting? Yep. Drop him.

Elijah Mitchell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O5w4_0ihbPRXF00
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

He might be back from injury next month, and I’m actually suggesting you hold on to him. Why? Because McCaffrey’s injury history has to be factored in, and Mitchell could end up as the RB1 by the Bay once again.

Deebo Samuel

You’ll notice he’s gotten just two carries a game in his past three games, signaling that this “receiver as rusher” thing with Samuel might be coming mostly to a close.

And that’s good news! Less rushing means less wear and tear, and McCaffrey opens things up more for the passing game. So this is great news if you’ve got Deebo.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons fans react to Matt Ryan getting benched by the Colts

Atlanta Falcons fans weren’t happy with the team’s offensive performance in Sunday’s lopsided loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but things could definitely be worse. Former Falcons QB Matt Ryan was benched by the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in a move that shocked the NFL. Ryan, who was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis over the offseason, hasn’t exactly thrived in his new home. In Week 7, the former MVP threw two interceptions as the Colts were defeated 19-10 by the Titans.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Clemson football ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index heading into Week 9

Week 8 of the 2022 college football season is in the books, with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers remaining undefeated as they took down former No.14 Syracuse 27-21 in Death Valley.  With another win behind the team, it’s time for us to update you on where Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers rank in ESPN’s College Football Power Index. What is ESPN’s FPI? According to ESPN, the FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Eagles CB Darius Slay calls Saquon Barkley an MVP candidate, talks Dak Prescott

Darius Slay is getting into the sports media and podcasting games, joining Colin Cowherd’s digital media network, The Volume. The Volume currently is the home for Richard Sherman Podcast, the Draymond Green Show, Renee Paquette (who performed in WWE as Renee Young), NFL reporter Mike Silver, boxing analyst Chris Mannix, and Action Network founder Chad Millman. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hosted a podcast for the network last season during his Heisman campaign.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 7 win

The Chicago Bears (3-4) had a dominating 33-14 win over the New England Patriots (3-4), which no one saw coming. Well, outside of the Bears themselves. Chicago excelled in all phases — offense, defense, special teams and coaching — and it was the kind of win that this Matt Eberflus-led squad can build on. Justin Fields had his best game of his young career; the defense shut down the Patriots; Cairo Santos was perfect on the night; and Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick (seriously).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

164K+
Followers
218K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy