How the Christian McCaffrey trade affects fantasy football (will D'Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard do much?)

We have a HUGE trade in the NFL!

Christian McCaffrey is now a 49er. The star running back cost San Francisco a bunch of draft picks, and while CMC can make Jimmy Garoppolo better in that Kyle Shanahan offense, it’s a risky deal.

We’re here to focus on how it affects fantasy football, because there’s some fallout that will change the values of certain players, including McCaffrey himself (well, maybe his value is somewhat the same?).

So let’s break down the players affected and how fantasy football managers should approach them as the season continues and we get ready for Week 7:

Christian McCaffrey

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Still a top-three running back, especially in that run-heavy Niners offense. I’m pretty sure the heavy amount of receptions will be there, too. And the fun part is the rushing yardage might increase.

Not a huge amount of change, but the arrow points more up.

Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

I have to lump them together for now because we need to see who takes over the backfield in Carolina.

Last year, it was Hubbard who took over when McCaffrey went down. He did catch 25 passes and ran for 612 yards, so maybe he’s the No. 1 back?

Or do you go with Foreman, who was solid for the Titans when Derrick Henry was out (566 yards on the ground and nine catches for 123 yards)?

I’m going to say this is a 60-40 situation for someone, and that 60 goes to Hubbard, given that the Panthers might be chasing points in second halves a lot. But it’s a coin flip. If you have the room, pick one and hope for the best.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

I ended up dropping him in a couple of leagues. His value has cratered with CMC on board, and maybe this weekend, he gets more carries as McCaffrey gets acclimated.

But are you really going to start him or even roster him with this week’s uncertainty and a future of McCaffrey starting? Yep. Drop him.

Elijah Mitchell

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

He might be back from injury next month, and I’m actually suggesting you hold on to him. Why? Because McCaffrey’s injury history has to be factored in, and Mitchell could end up as the RB1 by the Bay once again.

Deebo Samuel

You’ll notice he’s gotten just two carries a game in his past three games, signaling that this “receiver as rusher” thing with Samuel might be coming mostly to a close.

And that’s good news! Less rushing means less wear and tear, and McCaffrey opens things up more for the passing game. So this is great news if you’ve got Deebo.