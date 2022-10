NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans’ proposed domed stadium would seat approximately 60,000 people and cover 1.7 million square feet under renderings released Tuesday. The renderings follow last week’s announcement that the Titans had reached an agreement with the Nashville mayor for local funding. That final piece of $760 million in bonds still must be approved by the Metro Nashville Council and Metro Sports Authority. The new stadium would cost $1.2 billion in public funding, including $500 million in state bonds, and is considered to be the largest public commitment for an NFL stadium to date. The Titans had MANICA, an architecture firm based in Kansas City, design the renderings to help with site planning and cost estimates with help from Hastings, an architecture firm in Nashville. The team wants the new stadium to be a multi-purpose building to host events throughout the year.

