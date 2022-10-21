Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Iowa Rewind and Penn State Preview
Ohio State looked a little groggy coming out of the bye week for about a half, but then figured out some things and found some rhythm to put Iowa on full blast, 54-10. Although the first half of the game may have been somewhat aggravating, the Buckeyes cruised in the end. It’s hard to know how much of the defensive performance was the OSU defense and how much of it was an inept Hawkeye offense. The truth is probably a bit of both.
landgrantholyland.com
Scientifically ranking all six of Ohio State’s touchdowns against Iowa
There were a lot of touchdowns scored by the Buckeyes against the Iowa Hawkeyes, seven of them to be exact. So, since we live in a listicle world, we are breaking them down, scientifically, of course. And since this is my column, I reserve the right to change my judging...
landgrantholyland.com
Women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff challenges Columbus, Buckeye fans
On Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes football team welcomed the Iowa Hawkeyes in a gridiron battle. Iowa versus Ohio State elicits imagery of big offensive lines, putting your head down and running, and fervent fanbases. A capacity crowd of 102,780 people watched a game that was anything but one for the history books, unless Iowa’s 2022 mediocrity makes the record books, losing 54-10.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Did Stroud lose the Heisman on Saturday? (Spoiler Alert: No)
Saturday confirmed that Iowa’s defense is legit. Yes, Ohio State still put up 54 points against them, but it truly took the Bucks a whole half to figure it out. Mainly, for C.J. Stroud to figure it out. Again, yes he threw four touchdowns, his stats were still great. However, he just seemed off. Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker didn’t...
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star athlete from Pennsylvania impressed as Buckeyes handle Iowa
Ohio State took care of business yet again on Saturday when they took down Iowa, 54-10. The performance for the Buckeyes was one that came at a good time as a blue-chip prospect from Pennsylvania and more got a first-hand look at the contest. Plus, one of the two quarterbacks that have been offered in the 2025 recruiting class reveals that he will be in Columbus sooner rather than later.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Iowa
Ohio State vs. Iowa was supposed to be a marquee match-up in the Big Ten this season, but with the Hawkeyes’ offensive struggles, few people doubted the outcome of this meeting in Columbus before kickoff. Coming off a bye week, it was also supposed to be a game in...
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): The time has come for Iowa to give Kirk Ferentz an ultimatum
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 54-10 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State offense struggles in red zone, defensive line dominates Iowa
The Ohio State Buckeyes won 54-10 over the Kirk Ferentz-led Iowa Hawkeyes in a game that could best be described as clunky, at least in the first half. Ohio State struggled offensively in the opening period, especially in converting red zone opportunities into touchdowns. Despite the offensive struggles, the game never felt in doubt because the Buckeye defense added more fuel to the national narrative that Iowa’s offense is the worst in the country.
landgrantholyland.com
Jumping back to 1991 to recap Ohio State’s 54-10 victory over Iowa
As the Big Ten has expanded, the number of meetings between Iowa and Ohio State has dwindled over the years. Today’s game was the first game between the schools in Columbus since 2013. With today’s 54-10 win over the Hawkeyes, Ohio State extended their winning streak at Ohio Stadium over Iowa to eight games. To wrap up today’s blowout win, we’ll look back at some popular movies, tv shows, songs, and video games from 1991 and incorporate them into the recap.
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: If coach woulda put me in the fourth quarter, we would’ve been state champions
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers fast-rising 2025 linebacker from Georgia following Iowa game visit
Ohio State is now 7-0 after a dominant showing Saturday versus Iowa. The Buckeyes were clicking in every aspect, winning 54-10. The win was impressive to all those who watched, including a handful of recruits who were on campus for the game. Ohio State is entering the toughest part of...
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: Ohio State defense dominates as Buckeyes roll over Iowa, 54-10
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s defense dominates, offense explodes in 54-10 win over Iowa
Ohio State hosted Iowa and beat them in a dominant manner 54-10. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. To get the show started, the...
