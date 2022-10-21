Ohio State looked a little groggy coming out of the bye week for about a half, but then figured out some things and found some rhythm to put Iowa on full blast, 54-10. Although the first half of the game may have been somewhat aggravating, the Buckeyes cruised in the end. It’s hard to know how much of the defensive performance was the OSU defense and how much of it was an inept Hawkeye offense. The truth is probably a bit of both.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO