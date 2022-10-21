ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Philadelphia wins, economy seems to lose

PHILADELPHIA — As if it's not bad enough that the Phillies shattered our World Series dreams by beating the Padres, now history shows us we're about to lose big again, this time in our wallet. A social media editor from the Morning Brew made a disturbing discovery: The last four times a team from Philadelphia has won the World Series, the economy has gone into the tank.
