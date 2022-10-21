Read full article on original website
When Philadelphia wins, economy seems to lose
PHILADELPHIA — As if it's not bad enough that the Phillies shattered our World Series dreams by beating the Padres, now history shows us we're about to lose big again, this time in our wallet. A social media editor from the Morning Brew made a disturbing discovery: The last four times a team from Philadelphia has won the World Series, the economy has gone into the tank.
Jake Garegnani chats with Tony Gwynn Jr. ahead of NLCS Game 4
Jake Garegnani caught up with Tony Gwynn Jr. ahead of NLCS Game 4. Tony Gwynn Jr. recounts his time in the league and his broadcast career.
Season over. The 4-3 loss Sunday sends Padres home, Phillies head to World Series
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres amazing 2022 season has come to an end. The Padres fell to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon, 4-3, crowning the Phillies as the National League Champions and sending them to the World Series. After exciting playoff victories over the NY Mets (101...
Season over for the Padres, Friar Faithful lines up to welcome the team home
The San Diego Padres amazing 2022 season has come to an end. The fans lined up outside Petco Park on Sunday to welcome to the team back home.
Padres drop Game 4 on the road 6-10, now down 3-1 in the NLCS series against Philadelphia
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres' 6-10 loss on Saturday means a road win in Philadelphia on Sunday is absolutely needed to extend the series and force a Game 6 and bring the series back to San Diego. The Padres started the game strong, scoring four runs in...
Fans at Petco Park watch party still proud of Padres despite the loss
SAN DIEGO — Despite the disappointing loss, fans who came out to Petco Park to watch the game on the big screen, are still proud of their Padres for this postseason performance. In addition, they enjoyed the ballpark experience inside the stadium during the game. “The watch party is...
What makes you a Padres fan?
Some would say the San Diego Padres fanbase increased because of their recent success. So what makes you a Padres fan?
