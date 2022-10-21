Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to get the 'train wreck' Twitter deal done, Wedbush says
Elon Musk could have to sell up to $10 billion in Tesla stock next week to complete his Twitter buyout, according to Dav Ives of Wedbush. "The more investors that bail on this deal is the more money that Musk needs to contribute and therefore sell more Tesla stock," Ives said.
Autoweek.com
The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On
Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Elon Musk has a new arch-enemy: the Fed
Elon Musk blasted the Fed's rapid rate hikes after Tesla blamed a strong dollar for missing sales forecasts. The CEO said the US central bank is looking backwards and will eventually realize its mistake. A Fed reversal could boost Tesla's sales and profits, and lift the value of Musk's shares.
insideevs.com
Strong Electric Commercial Vehicle Demand In China May Affect Oil Market
Electric commercial vehicles are becoming more and more popular in many places around the world, especially on shorter urban delivery duties, and China is no exception. According to a new report, the sales of battery-powered light commercial vehicles have increased from under 1 percent in 2020 to around 10 percent of all segment sales this year, and this could start to have an impact on global oil demand.
Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China
Tesla has cut the starting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. A Model 3 sedan in China now starts at 265,900 Chinese Yuan ($38,695), down from 279,900 yuan. Meanwhile, the Model Y sport utility vehicle now starts at 288,900 Yuan ($39,939), down from previous starting price of 316,900 yuan.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Chart Explains Price Cuts In China
Changes to Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog provide us with interesting data to better understand what is happening on the market. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog peaked in July at close to 500,000 units and has been falling since then. The latest publicly available update from October 21 indicates that the order backlog dropped below 300,000 (as of October 6) for the very first time this year.
insideevs.com
Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico
CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
Elon Musk and Tesla Have Some Good News
For many months now, tech companies have been preparing for the economic downturn to worsen. The CEOs of various tech flagships have warned about what Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg estimated would be the "one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history." They implemented drastic cost-cutting measures....
insideevs.com
Lucid Debuts Air Accessories, Including First Home Charging Station
Lucid has released an official line of vehicle accessories for the Air luxury EV, which includes the company's first at-home charging station, expanded storage solutions, and all-weather products. Designed and engineered by the same teams that developed the Lucid Air, the new accessories have strictly practical applications, but are styled...
CNET
Tesla Is Letting You Decide Where Its Next Supercharger Stations Will Go
Tesla has built up its network of Supercharger high-speed electric vehicle charging stations to cover major metropolitan areas and roadways around the world, but there are plenty of gaps. Want one near you? You can now vote on where the company's next stations will go. Tesla launched a website devoted...
insideevs.com
Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk Could Sell $5B Tesla Shares To Fund Twitter Deal Next Week — But Analyst Predicts Rally Once 'Overhang Lifts'
With Elon Musk reviving the abandoned Twitter Inc. TWTR deal and giving a deadline of Oct. 28 for the closure, the chatter regarding financing is back. What Happened: Musk could sell about $5 billion of his Tesla Inc. TSLA shares to close the Twitter deal by Oct. 28, Gary Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said.
From Elon Musk's 'super bad feeling' to Jamie Dimon's warnings of an economic 'hurricane,' CEOs are shouting that 2023 is going to suck. Here's what 10 are predicting.
91% of US CEOs anticipate there will be recession in the next 12 months, according to a KPMG survey. The economic uncertainty has prompted dozens of major companies to announce lay-offs and hiring freezes. From Tesla to FedEx, here are 2023 predictions from CEOs at 10 of the nation's top...
Ethereum’s On-Trend Supply Appears To Be Dropping, Is ETH On Track To Become Deflationary?
Ethereum’s on-trend supply has dropped to levels significantly in the last 30 days. According to Ultrasound money, Ethereum has remained deflationary for the past month. The supply of Ethereum’s native token ETH has documented a drop in its on-trend supply, projecting a deflationary asset pattern. Ethereum On-Trend Supply...
insideevs.com
Gymkhana Goes Electric With Audi Hoonitron In Las Vegas, Becomes Electrikhana
Gymkhana was massively popularized by Ken Block’s remarkable series of videos, where he took various highly modified monster rally cars around creative courses designed to test driving skill to the absolute limit. But after more than a decade and several very different gas-burning cars used, it looks like even Gymkhana is going electric...
SpaceX's former talent chief says she took 'the bad with the good' when working for Elon Musk. 'If you mess with the recipe you might mess with the magic.'
SpaceX's former talent chief said she took "the bad with the good" when working for Elon Musk. Dolly Singh told a new BBC documentary: "If you mess with the recipe, you mess with the magic." She said if Musk asked her to jump, she would respond: "How high?" SpaceX's former...
MotorAuthority
Toyota's next three-row SUV, Ford F-150 Lightning 0-60: Today's Car News
Toyota is planning to build a new eight-seat SUV in the U.S. and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV is thought to be closely related to the current Highlander, and may even go by the name Grand Highlander. A Lexus twin is also coming, perhaps under the TX name.
