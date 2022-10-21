ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Autoweek.com

The Affordable Tesla Model Is—Apparently—Back On

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned his company's next prospective model, which would be positioned below the Model 3/Y in price, will exceed all other models combined in production volume. The company previously floated the idea of a $25,000 Tesla model, which was planned to be produced in China, but has...
Markets Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Markets Insider

Elon Musk has a new arch-enemy: the Fed

Elon Musk blasted the Fed's rapid rate hikes after Tesla blamed a strong dollar for missing sales forecasts. The CEO said the US central bank is looking backwards and will eventually realize its mistake. A Fed reversal could boost Tesla's sales and profits, and lift the value of Musk's shares.
insideevs.com

Strong Electric Commercial Vehicle Demand In China May Affect Oil Market

Electric commercial vehicles are becoming more and more popular in many places around the world, especially on shorter urban delivery duties, and China is no exception. According to a new report, the sales of battery-powered light commercial vehicles have increased from under 1 percent in 2020 to around 10 percent of all segment sales this year, and this could start to have an impact on global oil demand.
Fox Business

Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China

Tesla has cut the starting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. A Model 3 sedan in China now starts at 265,900 Chinese Yuan ($38,695), down from 279,900 yuan. Meanwhile, the Model Y sport utility vehicle now starts at 288,900 Yuan ($39,939), down from previous starting price of 316,900 yuan.
insideevs.com

Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Chart Explains Price Cuts In China

Changes to Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog provide us with interesting data to better understand what is happening on the market. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog peaked in July at close to 500,000 units and has been falling since then. The latest publicly available update from October 21 indicates that the order backlog dropped below 300,000 (as of October 6) for the very first time this year.
TEXAS STATE
insideevs.com

Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico

CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
KENTUCKY STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Have Some Good News

For many months now, tech companies have been preparing for the economic downturn to worsen. The CEOs of various tech flagships have warned about what Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg estimated would be the "one of the worst downturns that we've seen in recent history." They implemented drastic cost-cutting measures....
insideevs.com

Lucid Debuts Air Accessories, Including First Home Charging Station

Lucid has released an official line of vehicle accessories for the Air luxury EV, which includes the company's first at-home charging station, expanded storage solutions, and all-weather products. Designed and engineered by the same teams that developed the Lucid Air, the new accessories have strictly practical applications, but are styled...
insideevs.com

Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
JAMESTOWN, NY
insideevs.com

Gymkhana Goes Electric With Audi Hoonitron In Las Vegas, Becomes Electrikhana

Gymkhana was massively popularized by Ken Block’s remarkable series of videos, where he took various highly modified monster rally cars around creative courses designed to test driving skill to the absolute limit. But after more than a decade and several very different gas-burning cars used, it looks like even Gymkhana is going electric...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MotorAuthority

Toyota's next three-row SUV, Ford F-150 Lightning 0-60: Today's Car News

Toyota is planning to build a new eight-seat SUV in the U.S. and a prototype has just been spotted. The SUV is thought to be closely related to the current Highlander, and may even go by the name Grand Highlander. A Lexus twin is also coming, perhaps under the TX name.

