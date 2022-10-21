Changes to Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog provide us with interesting data to better understand what is happening on the market. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog peaked in July at close to 500,000 units and has been falling since then. The latest publicly available update from October 21 indicates that the order backlog dropped below 300,000 (as of October 6) for the very first time this year.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO