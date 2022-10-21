Henry Cavill’s career as the Man of Steel now has something in common with DC Comics’ classic The Death of Superman comic book arc: They both ended in resurrection. In a new Instagram post, Cavill appealed directly to Superman fans in the wake of his cameo appearance in Black Adam’s post-credits scene to say: This wasn’t the end. While it’s anyone’s guess if Warner Bros. and DC will bring Dwayne Johnson back to fight the Big Blue Boy Scout in a Black Adam 2 — this month’s origin-story movie grossed $142 million worldwide this weekend, which is good, but The Batman made nearly as much in the United States alone over its first three days in theaters — Cavill popped up to say that, one way or another, his Superman would return.

23 HOURS AGO