Read full article on original website
Related
Polygon
Quintessa Swindell’s Black Adam look is a little bit Oz, a little bit Hunger Games
Among the most striking things about Black Adam are the costumes. They’re accurate without being goofy, but colorful without sacrificing seriousness. Against the movie’s palette of browns, elements like Doctor Fate’s blue-and-gold cloak and Black Adam’s yellow-and-black chest emblem pop off the screen. But nobody looks as fabulous, or as unique, as Quintessa Swindell’s Cyclone.
Polygon
Henry Cavill promises more Superman after Black Adam post-credits scene
Henry Cavill’s career as the Man of Steel now has something in common with DC Comics’ classic The Death of Superman comic book arc: They both ended in resurrection. In a new Instagram post, Cavill appealed directly to Superman fans in the wake of his cameo appearance in Black Adam’s post-credits scene to say: This wasn’t the end. While it’s anyone’s guess if Warner Bros. and DC will bring Dwayne Johnson back to fight the Big Blue Boy Scout in a Black Adam 2 — this month’s origin-story movie grossed $142 million worldwide this weekend, which is good, but The Batman made nearly as much in the United States alone over its first three days in theaters — Cavill popped up to say that, one way or another, his Superman would return.
Polygon
Black Adam’s Hawkman knows how convoluted his character is, thank you
Superheroes are famous for having convoluted backstories, but even for the costumed set, some stand out as absolute clusterfucks. Cable of the X-Men. Donna Troy of the Amazons. Ben Reilly, Spider-Man. But only one of them stars in Black Adam: Hawkman, the costumed adventurer who is best known for being a modern archeologist, a reincarnating adventurer, or a space alien, depending on who you ask.
Emma D'Arcy Revealed Matt Smith Came Up With A Pivotal Rhaenyra And Daemon Moment From The "House Of The Dragon" Finale
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.
Polygon
The MCU’s newest superhero just got her hands on one of Marvel universe’s worst WMDs
Iron Man stories in which Tony Stark confronts his own god complex are a standby of the character’s history, and writer Christopher Cantwell’s two-plus-year run on the series is no exception. But you can’t say that his arc hasn’t been creative, what with him deleting his Twitter account, going on a cosmic adventure with Frog Man, and turning into an actual god. And this week’s issue, which caps a story arc with the surprise appearance of Ironheart, is no exception.
Polygon
Marvel Snap’s best decks for beginners
Marvel Snap, the new card battler from Second Dinner Studios, is a refreshing change of pace for the genre, with quick games and a design built for easy phone playing. But with a lot of cards to sort through, it can be difficult to figure out how to get new ones or what to play.
Comments / 0