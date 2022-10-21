Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat
Who: Science Hill faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick or treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents and...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?
Five Star High School Football Players of the Week presented by Watauga Orthopaedics. When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone —...
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
WKYT 27
Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at a home on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw...
fox56news.com
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County. Dalton Weddle, 18, is remembered in his obituary as a teenager who “loved hunting, fishing, diesel trucks, riding his side by side, and being outdoors.”. The...
fox56news.com
Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove hazardous boulders
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning. Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin of London was last seen at her home by...
q95fm.net
Police Discover Body in Burnt Out Camper in Southern Kentucky
Law enforcement is currently investigating a death in southern Kentucky. According to the Wayne County coroner, the investigation follows the discovery of a body inside a burned-out camper on a farm in the Murl community Sunday afternoon. It’s reported that the body was of a 69-year-old man and the camper...
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
wymt.com
Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London. “We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its...
lakercountry.com
Wayne County man found dead in burned camper Sunday
A death investigation is underway in neighboring Wayne County, according to WKYM radio in Monticello. Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks was called to the Murl community on Sunday afternoon to investigate the death of 69-year-old Jackie Hughes. Hughes’ body was found in a burned camper located on an isolated area...
WKYT 27
WATCH | KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
wmky.org
Roadside Debris Removal Operation Nears Completion in Eastern Kentucky Flood Disaster Counties
Gov. Andy Beshear, during his Team Kentucky update today, announced that crews in Eastern Kentucky will soon conclude flood debris collections from state and county rights of way and designated community drop-off sites following substantial progress over the past two months to retrieve eligible residential debris along roadsides. “The aftermath...
lakercountry.com
RS Fire Department works two fires early Sunday
The Russell Springs Fire Department worked two fires during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson. The fire department was first dispatched out at 4:12 a.m. to a mobile home fire located at 608 West Drive, then were again dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a structure fire located at 65 A. Miller Road.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
Kentucky police investigate officer-involved shooting of armed, suicidal man
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Saturday. State police said Nicholasville police responded to a report of a suicidal person at a residence in the city and upon arrival, officers were confronted by an armed person. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 p.m. in Jessamine...
Mercer Co. horse returns after missing for almost two weeks
A woman from Mercer County spent nearly two weeks looking for a 15-year-old horse named Pete. She says it wandered off after a back gate was unintentionally left open.
wymt.com
Williamsburg Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky city are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted kidnapping. Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department have an active warrant out for 19-year-old Colin Powers of Williamsburg. No details were given about...
wtloam.com
UPDATE: No Children Were On Laurel County School Bus Involved In Crash
An update on a story we ran earlier: A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver of a pickup involved was taken to a hospital in another vehicle. The bus driver was not taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
kentuckytoday.com
Deadline week away for FEMA flood benefits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, reminds eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods, that the deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance. Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie,...
