ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science Hill, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat

Who: Science Hill faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick or treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents and...
SCIENCE HILL, KY
Kingsport Times-News

NET Notes: Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?

Five Star High School Football Players of the Week presented by Watauga Orthopaedics. When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone —...
SCIENCE HILL, KY
q95fm.net

State Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. Kentucky State Police Post 7, in London, received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R, Martin, of London, was last seen at her home by members of her family,...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at a home on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County. Dalton Weddle, 18, is remembered in his obituary as a teenager who “loved hunting, fishing, diesel trucks, riding his side by side, and being outdoors.”. The...
CASEY COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Boyle County road closed as crews work to remove hazardous boulders

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County road is closed while road crews work on a major project — one that will save lives by removing a looming threat. Large boulders weighing roughly 10 to 12 tons have been reported overlooking Mitchellsburg Knob, which is a widely traveled road. The foundation of the boulders has weakened over time, leading to concerns that they could fall and crush passing drivers. To make matters worse, there’s a deep ravine on the other side of the road, meaning drivers could also fall in should the rocks tumble. Workers with heavy machinery are now working to knock the boulders down, and the road is closed during the process.
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police need the public’s help looking for a London woman missing since Friday morning. Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London received a report of a missing person on Sunday. 37-year-old Tawana R. Martin of London was last seen at her home by...
LONDON, KY
q95fm.net

Police Discover Body in Burnt Out Camper in Southern Kentucky

Law enforcement is currently investigating a death in southern Kentucky. According to the Wayne County coroner, the investigation follows the discovery of a body inside a burned-out camper on a farm in the Murl community Sunday afternoon. It’s reported that the body was of a 69-year-old man and the camper...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fariston’s Haunted Forest employees explain haunt season prep

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than two decades, Lisa Triplett and her husband, Pleasie, have been scaring folks with Fariston’s Haunted Forest, located on Pleasie’s family farm in London. “We have people come from Michigan. We have people come from Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee, Ohio,” said Triplett. “Its...
LONDON, KY
lakercountry.com

Wayne County man found dead in burned camper Sunday

A death investigation is underway in neighboring Wayne County, according to WKYM radio in Monticello. Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks was called to the Murl community on Sunday afternoon to investigate the death of 69-year-old Jackie Hughes. Hughes’ body was found in a burned camper located on an isolated area...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.

“Reading starts the minute you’re born and it’s so crucial to development.”. WATCH | UK Blue-White scrimmage held at Appalachian Wireless Arena. UK Blue-White scrimmage held at Appalachian Wireless Arena. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A...
lakercountry.com

RS Fire Department works two fires early Sunday

The Russell Springs Fire Department worked two fires during the early morning hours on Sunday, according to Russell Springs Fire Chief Bobby Johnson. The fire department was first dispatched out at 4:12 a.m. to a mobile home fire located at 608 West Drive, then were again dispatched at 6:10 a.m. to a structure fire located at 65 A. Miller Road.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Williamsburg Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky city are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted kidnapping. Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department have an active warrant out for 19-year-old Colin Powers of Williamsburg. No details were given about...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wtloam.com

UPDATE: No Children Were On Laurel County School Bus Involved In Crash

An update on a story we ran earlier: A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Officials said the driver of a pickup involved was taken to a hospital in another vehicle. The bus driver was not taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Deadline week away for FEMA flood benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, reminds eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who suffered damage to their property from the severe July 2022 floods, that the deadline is rapidly approaching to apply for federal disaster assistance. Residents of Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie,...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy