Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Senior housing project advances in Falls City

FALLS CITY - Falls City Economic Development and Growth Enterprise says $262,000 in federal tax credits has a duplex project at Wilderness Falls III heading toward groundbreaking. Excel Development Group is developing a $4.7 million, 16-unit project for senior housing, which has previously received $500,000 from the Nebraska Investment Finance...
FALLS CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze

HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
HALLAM, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties

BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Fire Crews Remain at the Scene of a Large Grass Fire in SW Lancaster County

PRINCETON–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Fire crews have been able to confine a large grass fire in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County, as of 9pm Sunday. Lancaster County Sheriff’s investigators say the fire is confined to SW 86th to SW 100th Street from West Panama Road in SW Lancaster County to Apple Road in northwestern Gage County. Firefighters from 18 different departments have been involved fighting the flames and will remain in the area through the overnight.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fires continue to rage through southern Lancaster county

LANCASTER COUNTY - Fires continue to burn in southern Lancaster County. On Sunday evening, the fire was raging its way through the Olive Creek WMA in southwest Lancaster County with surrounding fields and woodlands also becoming charred. Fire departments from Gage County, Saline, and Lancaster Counties were on duty to assist while area farmers were also being asked to help out if conditions were safe enough to do so. Farmers ran disks and tank water to those on duty.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire

HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Southwest High School opens to evacuees

LINCOLN, Neb. -- With thousands needing a place to go following wildfires in southeast Nebraska, a capital city school has opened its doors. Lincoln Southwest High School was used as an evacuation center for the many forced from their homes due to wildfires. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved new federal standards for dressers, armoires and other furniture that can tip over injuring children. The fire's size was about three miles wide and at least five miles long, said John McKee, Saline & Jefferson counties Emergency Manager. Person jumps from second-floor apartment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
klkntv.com

How a Lincoln businesswoman is thriving despite inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln businesswoman is rising to the challenge of rising inflation. Goldenrod Pastries, which sits near the intersection of 48th Street and Prescott Avenue, has opened its doors to pastry lovers since 2015. Owner Angele Garbacz said she has learned a lot over the years,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Betty E. Edwards

Betty Elaine Simmons was born Nov. 4, 1941 in Fairbury, NE. Her parents were Lloyd and Veda Simmons. Her siblings were Marjorie, Lonnie and Estel. Betty had four children: David, Danny, Peggy and Lisa and a bonus daughter, Kim Van Nortwick. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd...
FAIRBURY, NE

