Lewis Gribbon gives ‘star-making’ performance in Somewhere Boy

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

Lewis Gribbon is “spectacular” and gives a “star-making performance” in Channel 4 drama Somewhere Boy , says Binge or Bin ’s Annabel Nugent.

Pete Jackson’s “part coming of age story, part family drama” focuses on teenager Danny, who since his mother’s fatal accident, has been locked away by his father.

Annabel praises the “TLC” that has been put into making the show, saying “you can see all the actors really care.”

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming now on Independent TV.

