ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaquV_0ihbLCpO00

Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.

A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.

A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKhwq_0ihbLCpO00

Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Kevin Brown, head of the Major Crime Unit, said: “The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police remain and will always be with Leah’s family and friends.

“The entirety of our investigation keeps them uppermost in our minds, and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers and updated on every development.

“After a difficult process, we are now in a position to formally confirm that the body found in Loxbeare Drive last week is that of Leah.”

Last Friday, police named a dead sex offender as the prime suspect in Leah’s murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DF2Ra_0ihbLCpO00

Neil Maxwell would have been arrested in connection with the murder probe into Leah if he were alive, the force said. He died by suicide in April 2019 at 49-years-old.

The suspect had previous convictions for sexual offences against females, officers said. He was wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell, a town in the Milton Keynes area, in November 2018.

Leah’s family visited the house where the discoveries were made last Thursday, leaving a note nearby that said: “Our darkest fears have come true.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqLZe_0ihbLCpO00

“The grief and shock of Leah’s family and friends is unimaginable, and they have shown enormous courage, patience and dignity over the last three years and eight months while our search for Leah continued,” Mr Brown said.

“They have always been supportive of Thames Valley Police, both during our extensive missing person investigation and this subsequent investigation into Leah’s murder.

“We ask again, on their behalf, to please respect their privacy at what is such a traumatic and upsetting time for them all.

“Our investigations into Leah’s murder will leave no stone unturned, and we owe it to Leah’s family to ensure we find the truth.

“We are absolutely committed to doing so, to allow them to gain an understanding of what happened to Leah.”

Not one for socialising, Leah has been described as a quiet teenager who enjoyed reading fantasy fiction or watching DVDs.

She was last seen in Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019 as she walked along Buzzacott Lane. It was thought she was heading to work but never arrived.

Comments / 12

Sheila Roeder
3d ago

how sad. the only good thing is family has closure of what happened to her..

Reply(1)
20
Valerie Payge
1d ago

heartbreaking, so tired of these types of stories .glad she will be properly laid to rest .prayers

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

‘He’s going to kill someone’: Former boss of Leah Croucher murder suspect said he warned police

A former boss of the prime suspect in the Leah Croucher murder investigation claims he warned police that he would carry out murder over a decade ago. The business owner took Neil Maxwell on as a mechanic for “a few years” before he was jailed for rape in 2009. He grew concerned about his behaviour, so much so that he told police at the time: “He is one evil f*****, he can’t control his urges for sex and he’s going to kill someone.”In an interview with The Daily Mirror, the former boss – who did not want to be...
The Independent

Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty

A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
People

Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search

Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
The Independent

Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse

Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Teachers noticed he was starving. Then he froze to death in a garage. What happened to Thomas Valva?

Thomas Valva died of hypothermia on 17 January 2020, after spending the night on the frigid floor of his NYPD officer father’s garage. He was only eight years old. For two years after Michael Valva was awarded partial custody of his three children, Anthony, Thomas and Andrew, in 2017, their mother Justyna Zubko-Valva fought hard against the decision. She documented the bruises on her children’s bodies, posting videos of their children saying they weren’t allowed to say they missed her. The gruesome extent of the abuse that Thomas and his brothers allegedly endured is now on full display in the...
TheDailyBeast

Teeth, Blood Found in Home Before Mom’s Body Found in Son’s Trunk

A Texas man who returned home to find his wife and troubled teenage son missing noticed a tooth and blood in the garage, and then followed the blood trail to the main bedroom, where he found more teeth, according to court documents. That disturbing discovery led him to call cops—who put out an alert for the black Mazda that Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle, 49, were believed to be in. The car was spotted a day later in Nebraska, where it crashed during a police chase—and officers found Michelle’s body in the trunk. Authorities say she was beaten and strangled to death. Tyler, who was facing sexual assault charges at home when he left, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.Read it at ABC13
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
WKRC

Police: Missing 12-year-old girl found dead in suitcase with numbers 'placed' on body

PARIS (WKRC) - A missing 12-year-old girl's body was found tied up in a suitcase in Paris, according to a report by Fox News. The girl's parents called the police when she didn't come home from school on Friday. Her dad told police he saw his daughter with a woman in her 20s on security footage from their building, and the woman later emerged with a suitcase.
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy