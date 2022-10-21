Read full article on original website
virginiamercury.com
60,000 incorrect voter notices mailed and more Va. headlines
• Around 60,000 Virginia residents got incorrect voter notices in the mail, an issue state election officials attributed partly to an error by a private printing company.—Washington Post. • Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans are virtually tied in the 2nd District congressional race, according...
virginiamercury.com
Hampton Roads school bomb threats and more Va. headlines
• A Roanoke city councilman is facing scrutiny for attempting to use money from a state gun violence prevention grant to pay for a trip to a musuem and a $658 dinner. An audit found no intentional wrongdoing, but some are questioning why the audit was scheduled to be released after this year’s council elections.—Roanoke Times.
