Butler County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze

HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
HALLAM, NE
KETV.com

Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties

BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fires continue to rage through southern Lancaster county

LANCASTER COUNTY - Fires continue to burn in southern Lancaster County. On Sunday evening, the fire was raging its way through the Olive Creek WMA in southwest Lancaster County with surrounding fields and woodlands also becoming charred. Fire departments from Gage County, Saline, and Lancaster Counties were on duty to assist while area farmers were also being asked to help out if conditions were safe enough to do so. Farmers ran disks and tank water to those on duty.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Parties announce endorsements for local nonpartisan races

NORFOLK, Neb. -- One northeast Nebraska political group is entering the fray in what are technically nonpartisan races. The Madison County Republicans is endorsing candidates running for Norfolk Public School Board and LENRD. The chair of the Madison County Republican Party Stephen Sunderman said the party has endorsed Teri Bauer,...
NORFOLK, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
1011now.com

Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved new federal standards for dressers, armoires and other furniture that can tip over injuring children. The fire's size was about three miles wide and at least five miles long, said John McKee, Saline & Jefferson counties Emergency Manager. Person jumps from second-floor apartment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

