LANCASTER COUNTY - Fires continue to burn in southern Lancaster County. On Sunday evening, the fire was raging its way through the Olive Creek WMA in southwest Lancaster County with surrounding fields and woodlands also becoming charred. Fire departments from Gage County, Saline, and Lancaster Counties were on duty to assist while area farmers were also being asked to help out if conditions were safe enough to do so. Farmers ran disks and tank water to those on duty.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO