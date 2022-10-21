Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Double-murder suspect transferring to Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. -- A double-murder suspect that was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa will soon be back in Nebraska. An Omaha man, 27-year-old Gage Walter, has been in Polk County, Iowa Jail since the middle of August. Our partners at WOWT Channel 6 News said he's accused of killing his...
News Channel Nebraska
Hallam VFD answers mutual aid call, then their own blaze
HALLAM - Scorched ground remains Monday, following two major fires in Gage and Lancaster Counties Sunday. The day began for Hallam volunteer firefighters with a mutual aid call to a fire east of Cortland in Gage County. That was followed quickly by a fire that would cross directly into Hallam’s district, from northwest Gage County into Lancaster County. It would turn out to be the worst fire Hallam Fire Chief Ryan Skillett can remember since he’s been with the department.
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
News Channel Nebraska
Rural fires torch hundreds of acres across three SE Nebraska Counties
BEATRICE - It was a dangerous scenario in southeast Nebraska Sunday, with field fires raging out of control. Firefighters in Gage, Saline and Lancaster Counties spent much of Sunday afternoon fighting field fires that raged out-of-control, pushed by south winds gusting above 40-miles-per-hour. One of the fires that started in northern Gage County pushed into Lancaster and Saline Counties, prompting evacuations in Lancaster County, according to Gage County Emergency Management Coordinator Lisa Wiegand.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area of about six square miles including the Olive Creek State Recreation Area.
1011now.com
Emergency Management asks part of southern Lancaster Co. to evacuate due to wildfires
CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported on Sunday that there are multiple large grass fires just south of the county that are creating smoky conditions in the southern portion of the county. An Evacuation Center has been set up at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001. S...
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
News Channel Nebraska
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
News Channel Nebraska
Fires continue to rage through southern Lancaster county
LANCASTER COUNTY - Fires continue to burn in southern Lancaster County. On Sunday evening, the fire was raging its way through the Olive Creek WMA in southwest Lancaster County with surrounding fields and woodlands also becoming charred. Fire departments from Gage County, Saline, and Lancaster Counties were on duty to assist while area farmers were also being asked to help out if conditions were safe enough to do so. Farmers ran disks and tank water to those on duty.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
News Channel Nebraska
Parties announce endorsements for local nonpartisan races
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One northeast Nebraska political group is entering the fray in what are technically nonpartisan races. The Madison County Republicans is endorsing candidates running for Norfolk Public School Board and LENRD. The chair of the Madison County Republican Party Stephen Sunderman said the party has endorsed Teri Bauer,...
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
klkntv.com
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
1011now.com
Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire
