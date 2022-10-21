Read full article on original website
Madison Public Schools gets new interim superintendent
MADISON, Neb. -- A new interim superintendent has been named for Madison Public Schools. Justin Frederick has been announced as the new interim superintendent for the district. Frederick has previously been a teacher in Lincoln, the Chambers Public Schools principal, the superintendent at Chambers for four years and the superintendent...
'A little bit more legitimacy': Boyhood home of Johnny Carson getting a historical marker
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A new state program is giving the childhood home of Johnny Carson a historical marker. On Thursday, the state history organization announced the first beneficiaries of its Nebraska Historic Marker Equity Grant program and the Carson childhood home was one of them. Jim McKenzie, who is the owner of the home, talked about the value of adding the marker to the property.
Residents of Wisner cleared to return home after evacuation
WISNER, Neb. -- As of 6:24 p.m. the authorities said that residents are able to return to Wisner and the highway is open. A northeast Nebraska highway was shut down and an entire town was being evacuated because of a wildfire. A wildfire in a field south of Wisner has...
Parties announce endorsements for local nonpartisan races
NORFOLK, Neb. -- One northeast Nebraska political group is entering the fray in what are technically nonpartisan races. The Madison County Republicans is endorsing candidates running for Norfolk Public School Board and LENRD. The chair of the Madison County Republican Party Stephen Sunderman said the party has endorsed Teri Bauer,...
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
NPD: Probation check turns into drug arrest
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska were doing a search on a probationer's residence when they found controlled substances. The Norfolk Police Division said they were called to a home in the 800 block of S. 12th St. to help a Nebraska State Probation Officer. It was reported the...
Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped in wildfire
WISNER, Neb. -- A wildfire near Wisner caused the town to evacuate for a portion of the evening on Sunday. After facing the large fire, Wisner Fire and Rescue thanks everyone who helped. Wisner Fire is thanking all those who helped - whether it was other crews or people making...
