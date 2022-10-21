NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Due to changing weather conditions, PG&E has announced they will be reducing the amount of electric lines they plan to deenergize. The company notified about 4,200 customers across parts of Shasta, Tehama, and Glenn County that, because of low humidity and high northwest winds, electricity may be shut off in hopes to prevent wildfires. About 500 customers across Shasta and Tehama county are affected by this newly announced cancellation, leaving around 2,200 customers still at risk of temporarily losing power. To see if your home is scheduled for an outage, you can go to PG&E's website.

