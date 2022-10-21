Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
PG&E shutoff delayed in some parts of Northstate
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Due to changing weather conditions, PG&E has announced they will be reducing the amount of electric lines they plan to deenergize. The company notified about 4,200 customers across parts of Shasta, Tehama, and Glenn County that, because of low humidity and high northwest winds, electricity may be shut off in hopes to prevent wildfires. About 500 customers across Shasta and Tehama county are affected by this newly announced cancellation, leaving around 2,200 customers still at risk of temporarily losing power. To see if your home is scheduled for an outage, you can go to PG&E's website.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Crews contain structure fire in Magalia
MAGALIA, CALIF. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit crews responded to a house fire in Magalia earlier tonight. The blaze broke out at a structure along Woodward Drive in Magalia. Residents in the home were able to safely evacuate as fire crews started fighting the flames. Around 6:00 PM, CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Vehicle lands partially on a roof in Antelope
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) —Four people were taken to a hospital Monday morning after a crash left a vehicle partially on a house’s roof, Sacramento Metro Fire said. Fire officials said the incident was reported a little after 9 a.m. and that three vehicles were involved. The crash occurred near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue. Photos […]
actionnewsnow.com
Fire burns almond hulls off of Highway 32 near Hamilton City Saturday
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - The Hamilton City Fire Department said that a fire was burning off of Highway 32, between Orland and Hamilton City, on Saturday at around 7:11 p.m. The fire was primarily burning almond hulls, but also threatened nearby vegetation in the Stoney Creek bed. Crews will be...
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com
$200,000 worth of hay bales burn in early morning Butte County fires
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Two destructive hay bale fires broke out in Butte County earlier this morning, but CAL FIRE crews have gotten them under control. The first fire broke out in Durham, off of Durhan-Dayton Road. The second blaze was spotted in Richvale, along the intersection of Highway 99 and Richvale Highway. This second fire destroyed over $200,000 worth of hay bales. CAL FIRE is currently investigating the cause of both fires. They expect the burnt bales to smolder for the next few days.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested for vehicular manslaughter in Sutter County DUI crash
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old woman was arrested for DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a crash in Sutter County early Saturday morning, according to the Yuba-Sutter CHP. Officers said Serina Ali was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline south on Humphrey Road at high speeds and was approaching an intersection...
CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in Fair Oaks
FAIR OAKS -- The CHP is investigating the circumstances surrounding a pedestrian found dead on the road in Fair Oaks. Just before 5:40 p.m. Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office received the call of a pedestrian lying on the road on Watkins Drive, west of Sacramento Street, the CHP says.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali. Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized after early-morning crash Wednesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash in Glenn County on Wednesday, according to the Willows CHP. The crash happened on County Road 99W, north of County Road 30, at about 4:45 a.m. Officers said Marista Puga was driving...
Sacramento Wienerschnitzel up in flames, again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters responded to The Wienerschnitzel at 845 El Camino Ave on Wednesday for the second time in a little more than a month to battle flames once again. On Sept. 2 the business was shut down due to a fire in the attic that fire crews were able to contain and […]
