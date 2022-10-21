ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

WTOP

A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment

Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. elects new ethics director

Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George’s County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the Maryland-county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office. “I want...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes

Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
NBC Washington

1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms

About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.

Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base

The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a person has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
FORT BELVOIR, VA
WTOP

4-year-old shot in Northwest DC

Two men and a 4-year-old were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night, D.C. police chief Robert Contee said during a news conference. The shooting, Contee said, occurred between several people in the 100 block of Kennedy Street Northwest. When officers arrived about 6:30 p.m., he said, two people who were injured got into a Black car and made their way to Missouri Avenue.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus

Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
WASHINGTON, DC

