WTOP
A first for Prince William County school workers: Education association says union elections to be held in January
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Hours after the Prince William School Board passed collective bargaining rights for county schools employees, the Prince William Education Association announced that they’ll be holding union elections for thousands of school workers beginning Jan. 3.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board set to begin name change reviews for 9 schools
Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new school naming policy, and undergo a review of nine current schools’ names that local researchers say have Confederate and segregationist ties. The school board on Tuesday is expected to approve a new policy for naming school...
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
WTOP
Fairfax County school board member apologizes after using slur in hot mic moment
Fairfax County School Board member Karen Keys-Gamarra was heard using a slur about people with disabilities during a hot mic moment at the board’s Thursday meeting. Board members were sorting out how to let an audience member speak for someone who couldn’t be in attendance when at-large member Keys-Gamarra can be heard saying “We cannot be this r—-.”
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. elects new ethics director
Just a few days after his resignation from Prince George’s County Council, Todd Turner has been confirmed as the new director of the Maryland-county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with the nomination to the office. “I want...
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. tenants speak out about rent hikes
Tenants renting homes in Laurel, Maryland, turned out on Monday night to tell the City Council about the challenges they face from rent hikes. One by one, the renters spoke out, some speaking through Spanish language interpreters, telling of rent hikes as high as 25%. “I used to pay $1,320,...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. council member steps down after new executive role nomination
Prince George’s County Council member Todd M. Turner resigned on Saturday to avoid any conflicts of interest associated with his recent nomination to executive director of the Office of Ethics and Accountability. The former council member was already leaving his District 4 seat, as seats are term-limited in the...
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
NBC Washington
1,000 Stafford High School Students Out Sick With Flu-Like Symptoms
About 1,000 students at a high school in Stafford County, Virginia, are out sick Friday due to a widespread illness within the school, officials say. Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms, a spokesperson for Stafford County Public Schools told News4. As...
WTOP
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
Police investigate late-night shooting at Tandoori Nights Bar and Grill in Prince William County
An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Tandoori Night Bar and Grill in Prince William County overnight.
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Mayor Signs Bill Allowing Tourists To Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana While Visiting The Nation’s Capital
The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism. Residents of the District are already able to self-certify...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
WTOP
Suspect in custody after ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base
The FBI says the ‘barricade situation’ at Fort Belvoir Army base in Virginia has been resolved and that a person has been taken into custody. Beginning around 8 a.m. Sunday morning, local law enforcement, military police and the FBI Washington Field Office’s (WFO) National Capital Response Squad were responding to an active ‘barricade situation’ at U.S. Army base Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County, Virginia.
WTOP
4-year-old shot in Northwest DC
Two men and a 4-year-old were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Monday night, D.C. police chief Robert Contee said during a news conference. The shooting, Contee said, occurred between several people in the 100 block of Kennedy Street Northwest. When officers arrived about 6:30 p.m., he said, two people who were injured got into a Black car and made their way to Missouri Avenue.
WTOP
2 arrested in attack aboard DC Metrobus
Two people have been arrested for an attack on Metrobus in D.C., in which the victim said passengers and the bus driver did not come to her aid. Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said two adults have been arrested in the “reprehensible and unacceptable act” on the bus earlier this week.
