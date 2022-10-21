ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border

By Sandra Sanchez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Vs22_0ihbHu5A00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Border Report) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday urged 20 sheriffs and law enforcement to continue fighting what he calls “chaos” on the border caused by the Biden administration.

“Every sheriff in Texas is a border sheriff because of the open border policies by the Biden administration,” Abbott told the group at a gathering near the Corpus Christi port.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHdjs_0ihbHu5A00

“They collectively are all a part of the process of securing the communities from the overwhelming number of people and drugs and contraband that is coming across the border,” Abbott said.

It’s a common refrain, and one he has been repeating more and more as he campaigns heavily for re-election.

During a news conference after the meeting, he said that he believes more voters will cast ballots for fellow Republicans because they want tougher border security policies.

“Texas recognizes the chaos on the borer caused by the Biden administration,” Abbott said.

Abbott boasted that through his border security initiative Operation Lone Star, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and Texas National Guard have seized enough fentanyl “to kill every man, woman and child in America.”

He said 1,700 Texans died from fentanyl in 2021, and now every day four more also die from the illegal drug, which he said is the “leading cause of death” for those ages 18 to 45.

He touted the construction of the state-funded border wall, which could begin to add 14 more miles of segments beginning in December.

“We’re the only state to build our own border wall,” he said.

In response to Border Report asking why the segments will be spread out from Val Verde to Starr counties — nearly 300 miles apart — Abbott said the Texas Facilities Commission, which oversees the state border wall construction, is working to get property owners to turn over borderland parcels so the wall can be put up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKzhu_0ihbHu5A00

“Their main obstacle has been to get those parcels of land that are connected to each other so they can build walls contiguously for a long way,” Abbott said. “The Facilities Commission works on a day-by-day basis to continue to negotiate rights to build wall on as much land as possible on the border.”

Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque Jr. told Border Report that with funds and resources from Operation Lone Star, his rural South Texas border county has been able to buy new patrol units for his deputies who had been driving outdated 2008 SUVs.

“He stepped up to the plate, provided us with resources, patrol units, equipment that are helping us to do our job and keep the border safe,” Del Bosque said after the hour-long meeting law enforcement had with the governor. “Operation Lone Star has impacted us tremendously. It has given us another breath of life in my department and in my agency to where my guys are happy. The morale is up because they know they have state-of-the-art equipment and do their job successfully and keep Zapata County safe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vu4wt_0ihbHu5A00

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino “Benny” Martinez said Abbott understands that bailouts and stolen vehicles plague his rural county of just 7,000 residents. His county is located 65 miles north of the Mexican border and along highway routes leading to Houston — popular destinations for migrants.

“We’re kind of like Ground Zero out there. If we’re not recovering bodies we’re pursuing vehicles,” Martinez told Border Report. “All this support we’re receiving from the governor’s office and we’re putting it together. We’re putting it to work. And I think that helps a lot. It means a lot to us.”

Comments / 1

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Resources issued for severe weather conditions in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding across the state Monday and Tuesday. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials expect severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and potential […]
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Where can I vote early for the 2022 election?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday marked the first day of early voting for the upcoming Nov. 8 election throughout the state of Texas. The upcoming election will give Texas residents a chance to make their voices heard in a number of national, state and local races. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, some of the […]
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A day before early voting begins in Texas, a new Beacon Research Poll shows the Texas Gubernatorial race as a tossup among voters. The poll shows current Republican Texas governor Greg Abbott (48%) with a three point lead against Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke (45%) among 1,264 registered Texas voters.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas DPS troopers stops human smuggling attempts twice

Videos from Texas Department of Public Safety show troopers stopping attempted human smuggling. Lieutenant Chris Olivarez with Texas DPS posted videos on Twitter showing two separate drivers smuggling suspected immigrants into the state. IMMIGRATION: New York City mayor declares state of emergency over busing of migrants from Texas. The first...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Can you fill out your ballot with a Sharpie?

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — As early voting begins across Texas many voters may get the eerie feeling they’re filling out scantron tests in high school. Remember those tests? The instructions were always clear: fill the bubble completely using only a standard No. 2 pencil — no pens, no Sharpies. When the test was done […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy