ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

VIDEO: Illinois Drive-In Sets Record for Most Dogs at Movie Screening

By Benjamin Simon
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9SWx_0ihbHrQz00
There were 199 dogs at a screening in Illinois this weekend.

There’s a new record for most dogs at a movie screening — and it took place in nearby Litchfield, Illinois.

On Saturday, the Litchfield Skyview Drive-In, about 45 minutes from St. Louis, welcomed 199 dogs at its showing of A Dog’s Way Home . It trampled the previous record of 120 dogs in attendance, set in 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil, at a screening of
Pets 2 .
Mike Mercotte, an adjudicator with the Guinness World Records, was present to verify the results. All of the dogs had to be at least one year of age and they had to watch the movie for at least 10 minutes.

The evening also featured $50 pet store gift cards, dog portraits and dog DNA tests.

The record-breaking ceremony was set in conjunction with Mobil 1’s Keep Route 66 Kickin' campaign, an effort to recognize Route 66 and honor its local businesses. It also hopes to have the famous 2,448-mile highway designated a National Historic Trail.

“Mobil 1’s whole concept and whole point is to keep everybody moving on 66,” Pastrovich told RFT last week, “and getting people to stop at those attractions and spend that time on road trips and enjoying that kind of life again. … Hopefully, we’ll both help 66 stay alive a lot longer.”
[content-1]

Comments / 2

Related
wlds.com

Greene County Almshouse Cemetery To Receive Marker

Greene County citizens have lobbied the Greene County Board to place a landmark at the site of the Greene County Almshouse’s cemetery. The Almshouse was destroyed by an arsonist’s fire in mid-August. Approximately one quarter mile from the building is a small cemetery where many former residents of the almshouse were buried. There are no names or headstones marking the graves.
GREENE COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Low water, barge limits affecting river shipments

Illinois farmers typically hope for timely rains before harvest when crops need the precipitation to build out high yields. But in a season that's been far from normal, the call for rain is now aimed at growing the lower Mississippi River south of St. Louis, where water levels have become low enough to disrupt the movement of grain-hauling barges.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
371
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy