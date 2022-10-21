Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants Nothing to do With Zack Snyder Amid Superman Return Rumors
It looks like Warner Bros. Discovery is just what the DC Extended Universe needed and after years of questionable creative decisions from the company's old regime, CEO David Zaslav is out to set things right in the franchise once and for all. Amidst all the rumors surrounding Henry Cavill's cameo appearance in Black Adam, word on the street is that Cavill is finally making his full-time comeback to the DCEU after being missing in action for years.
Review: 'Black Adam' is a chaotic mess
"Black Adam" is a chaotic mess, Peter Travers writes in one of his latest reviews.
The (very) brief comic book history of Black Adam vs. Superman
These iconic characters have a long history of epic face-offs in comic books, right? In a word - no
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
ComicBook
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022
Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look. The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
netflixjunkie.com
Fans Ditch Henry Cavill’s Superman for THIS DCEU Hero to Fight Against Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam
When the fans are going crazy, with Superman’s return to the DC Universe, Black Adam has got a worthy opponent now. His fans are on cloud nine to see Henry Cavill back home. But some fans have a different demand now for the opponent of Black Adam. What is it that these fans want? Are they not happy with Cavill’s return?
BET
Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance
A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Opens as The Rock’s Best Feature Film to Date
Box office estimates are in and it looks like Black Adam’s opening night take came in as the best ever for Dwayne Johnson. Reports have the film raking in $26.8M on its first Friday, which as Erik Davis of Fandango pointed out, puts it on track for over $60M this weekend. That total would make it the 2nd biggest DC Films opening that didn’t star one of the studio’s top Justice League stars.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface Prove R&B Will 'Never Be Dead,' Compose Songs for Talk Show Audience
Jennifer Hudson and Babyface gave her audience a once-in-a-lifetime concert on Friday! The legendary R&B crooner joined the American Idol alum on her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they sat down at the piano to compose some original music aided by the audience. If you've never heard...
murphysmultiverse.com
Henry Cavill Confirms His Return as Superman
Henry Cavill is officially back. On Monday morning, the actor took to social media to confirm his return as Superman. He posted a video for his fans along with the caption, “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded. #Superman.”
suggest.com
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Releases Official Synopsis for ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’
Along with a first-look teaser and a poster for their upcoming 2023 film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quatumania, Marvel Studios has released a synopsis for the Peyton Reed-helmed project. In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and...
ComicBook
The Flash: 1917 Star George MacKay Replaces Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster in New Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive issue on their hands with one of their next tentpole projects with The Flash. The Flash is set to be released next years, but the film's leading actor, Ezra Miller, has been in trouble with the law more than the studio may be able to handle. Miller was arrested in a karaoke bar in Hawaii for charges of disorderly conduct and harassment and a bunch of other crimes he has since been accused of. The studio has maintained their stance that they will not recast the actor for this film and will still release it in theaters due to them facing a possibly tremendous financial loss. But it is heavily rumored that they will move on from Miller in the role after The Flash is released in theaters. Recently there was a rumor that Warner Bros. had a list of front runners to takeover the role of Barry Allen / The Flash and that 1917 star George MacKay is at the top of that list.
CNET
Newest 'Wakanda Forever' Teaser Leaves Little Doubt Who Is the Next Black Panther
The question of who is the next Black Panther in the upcoming sequel Wakanda Forever has been pondered since the film's first trailer was released, but its latest teaser gives some obvious clues as to who is behind the mask. Marvel's newest teaser for the film, dubbed "Long Live Wakanda"...
Adults Are Sharing The Incredibly "Cringe" Behaviors That Still Seem Cool To Younger Generations
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
ComicBook
Black Adam Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score Nearly Double That of Critics
Black Adam's audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is basically double that of the critics' score. On the review aggregator site, the fans have Dwayne Johnson's latest sitting at 88% freshness. Meanwhile, the tomato meter hovers at 44%. A lot was made of the critic impressions of the DC Comics movie before its release. But, The Rock has pretty much always been a box office draw. It will be interesting to see how Black Adam does when compared with other comic book releases this year. Multiple observers lament that no other types of movies besides horror films really stand a chance at the multiplex. Both Johnson and the company are betting big on The Man in Black. The post credits scene will dominate conversation as well. But, the fans seem to be regarding it warmly.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘Saw X’ to Feature the Return of Tobin Bell
Long-running horror franchises are often only as good as their iconic killers and John Kramer/Jigsaw quickly joined the list of terrifying maniacs after the 2004 release of Saw and its subsequent sequels. Though the character died in Saw III, he’s lived on through flashbacks as inspiration for fellow psychos as the franchise has evolved. Actor Tobin Bell has played Kramer in 8 of the 9 films in the series (Spiral being the only film in which he did not appear) and now a new report from One Take News has the actor returning for the tenth installment in the franchise.
hotnewhiphop.com
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
murphysmultiverse.com
Disney+ Nabs ‘Doctor Who’ Streaming Rights
Disney+ has landed the streaming rights for the BBC series, Doctor Who, in a landmark deal. The news was revealed on Tuesday by the upcoming Doctor, Ncuti Gatwa, during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Under the new deal, Disney+ will exclusively stream all upcoming seasons of the show outside of the U.K. and Ireland, where they will remain with the BBC. Russell T. Davies, who returns as showrunner for the forthcoming season, expressed excitement over the new deal.
Comments / 0