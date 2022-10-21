ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Sneak Preview and Grand Opening: Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California

Story by Breanna Reeves | Images by Aryana Noroozi. Fifty-four years ago, Dr. Tommie Smith raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic games, an iconic image and action that became a symbol for racial justice, a struggle that Black Americans continue to face today. Dr. Smith will be the keynote speaker at the opening of the Civil Rights Institute of Inland Southern California (CRIISC) on Saturday, Oct. 22.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼

The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday. Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an The post Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼ appeared first on KESQ.
Key News Network

Residents Safely Escape Pomona Home Consumed by Flames

Pomona, Los Angels County, CA: Responding firefighters located residents who escaped safely from a burning home early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Pomona. The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Pomona Police officers responded to a reported garage fire around 5:05 a.m. that spread to the house in the 2400 block of South Marquette Avenue.
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNA

Shannon Rose Lloyd and Renee Cuevas had no connection to each other. Shannon Rose Lloyd (Left) and Renee Cuevas (Right (Image courtesy of Garden Grove Police Department) On May 21, 1987, twenty-three-year-old Shannon Rose Lloyd was discovered deceased in her bedroom by her housemate just before midnight. She shared a home with several other people in Garden Grove, California. An autopsy later concluded that she had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.
orangecountytribune.com

Two leap from pier, one dies

A Norwalk man jumped to his death off the Huntington Beach Pier Sunday evening. According to Jennifer Carey, public relations manager for the City of Huntington Beach, at about 6:30 p.m. police responded to a report of two people leaping from the pier into the ocean. Arriving police officers and...
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.

Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Trafficked and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'

Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
foxla.com

Man dies after jumping from Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, who was identified by Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities as Fenton Dee III of Norwalk, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
HeySoCal

Eagles to play inaugural concert for arena venue near Palm Springs

Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms announced Thursday that the Eagles will bring their “Hotel California” tour to its venue next year. Band members Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill will open for Acrisure Arena’s grand opening concert on the night of Feb. 24, 2023, according to a statement from Acrisure Arena.
