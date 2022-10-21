ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant

WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
WALTON HILLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues

RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
wqkt.com

Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads

The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
WOOSTER, OH
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Construction workers discover body

BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
BUCYRUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy