ashlandsource.com
AU Board of Trustees announces 1-year extension of President Carlos Campo’s contract
ASHLAND – The Ashland University Board of Trustees approved to extend the contract of President Carlos Campo for an additional year during its Oct. 21 board meeting. Campo will now serve as president of AU through at least May 2025.
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
cleveland19.com
Ashland County fire departments save horses stuck in mud
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two horses were rescued from a sticky situation Thursday thanks to several fire departments in Ashland County. Polk Jackson Perry fire reported receiving a call around 2:43 p.m. to rescue the two horses that were buried in mud. Thanks to mutual aid from several other...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland school board members discuss offering optional out-of-school religious education
ASHLAND — Members of the Ashland City Schools Board of Education discussed Monday night whether or not to allow students to take optional Bible-based classes from LifeWise Academy during the school day. LifeWise Academy is a private organization that offers "Bible-based character education" to public school students nationwide. LifeWise...
richlandsource.com
ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues
RICHLAND COUNTY — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
wqkt.com
Race thru Wooster Saturday will close some roads
The 24th Annual United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties, Heart & Ghoul Race will take place this Saturday October 29, 2022. The first race begins at 8:00 am. The Wooster Police Department will be directing traffic for the event. The following streets will be closed from approximately 8:00am – 12:00 noon:
newsnet5
Leave your leaves behind: Why being a 'lazy gardener' can be great for your yard and garden
CLEVELAND — As the seasons change, most of us are trying to get in that last minute yard work before the snow arrives in Northeast Ohio. That can mean a lot of manual labor. However, experts say some of us have been doing it wrong all along, and leaving our leaves behind can actually protect your lawn and save you time and energy.
Farm and Dairy
Krichbaum absolute farm auction. 86 acre Ashland co farm, farm house, garage, pole building, free gas, tractor, tools, excellent antiques and household.
GARAGE – POLE BUILDING. TRACTORS – TOOLS – EXCELLENT ANTIQUES AND HOUSEHOLD. Will sell the following real estate and personal property at absolute auction on location at 1052 County Road 2075, Ashland, Ohio. South of US 30 on State Route 511 to TR 2104 and West to CR 2075 to the farm.
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
crawfordcountynow.com
Attorney issues statement regarding her Law Practice as Stone faces disciplinary conduct matters
BUCYRUS—Local attorney Tani Eyer submitted the following statement to Crawford County Now regarding her plans in the wake of disciplinary conduct charges made against Adam Stone:. “The Neff Law Firm, Ltd. was formed in 1996 when Robert C. Neff, Jr. returned to Bucyrus to join his father in the...
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
Why do most residents of Akron never leave Akron?
I find that at least half of my friends have never left Akron, and even more from the previous generation. If you ask them why, they may not even think about it.
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
ashlandsource.com
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
ashlandsource.com
5 Amish men plead 'no contest' to violating buggy law in Ashland, refuse to pay fines
ASHLAND — Five Amish men charged under Ohio’s new buggy law pleaded no contest Tuesday in Ashland Municipal Court. However, in a written letter, the group vowed not to pay the $50 fines attached to the misdemeanor charges. Andy Swartzentruber, Eli Swartzentruber, Menno Swartzentruber, Eli Mast and John...
