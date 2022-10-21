ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Bold Predictions: South Carolina vs. Texas AM

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9yUH_0ihbFcwG00

South Carolina hosts Texas A&M in one of the most pivotal matchups of the weekend, and several factors could end up deciding the game.

All eyes will be in Columbia, South Carolina, this weekend. The Gamecocks host Texas A&M, a program they haven't won against. The Aggies are coming off a loss against Alabama, while South Carolina is on a two-game win streak.

There's a lot of pressure surrounding the game for both squads. The loser may trail off and finish with a disappointing season, while the winner can harness momentum and dive deeper into their SEC schedule.

South Carolina is the underdog, but it's reasonable to believe they could pull off an upset. Several things must go their way, including some unlikely performances from key players.

Spencer Rattler - 300 Passing Yards

Quarterback Spencer Rattler has eclipsed the three-hundred-yard mark once since joining the Gamecocks. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield pivoted midway through the season , adjusting the offensive direction and helping Rattler.

Rattler confirmed that the Gamecocks maintained their routine practice schedule during the bye week, meaning he got fourteen days between games to continue growing. This new system emphasizes getting the ball out quickly and in rhythm, two of Rattler's strong points when rolling.

Texas A&M has a talented yet young secondary. They are mistake-prone, and Satterfield should be able to scheme up some good looks for the new signal caller to take advantage of.

Two Defensive Turnovers

South Carolina continues to improve on the defensive side. Defensive coordinator Clayton White remained steadfast this young defense would improve with reps, a statement that has rung true.

Their secondary is the youngest part of this team, as they start two true freshmen. The group is beginning to look like a strong point and is turning offenses over frequently.

Texas A&M likes to push the ball downfield and utilize their playmakers. Wide receiver Evan Stewart and running back Devon Achane pose problems in the passing game, but South Carolina should be able to match their talent.

Offensive Line Dominates

Texas A&M has a solid defensive front, but it also contains multiple true freshmen. The Gamecocks roll out an experienced front five that is improving every game and dominated the line of scrimmage against Kentucky.

Fans criticized the unit to start the season, and while those complaints were valid, the offensive line has worked on their deficiencies. They should be refreshed after the bye week, a crucial step for the big men up front.

South Carolina focuses on attacking young players, wanting to know their capabilities. They should come out swinging, calling several runs to see if the Aggies can hold up along their front.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Howard weighs in on A&M win

Four-star linebacker commitment Grayson Howard was among the recruits who visited South Carolina on Saturday for the 30-24 win over Texas A&M. On Monday morning, the 247Sports Composite’s No. 14-ranked linebacker in the class of 2023 weighed in, when asked about his latest trip to Columbia. “It was amazing,...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: South Carolina's Postgame Message For Texas A&M Goes Viral

It's been a long time since the South Carolina Gamecocks enjoyed a month-long winning streak. But with their victory over Texas A&M yesterday, Shane Beamer's team is soaring. The Gamecocks record their first win in program history over Texas A&M, knocking off the SEC giants in a 30-24 win at Williams-Brice Stadium. They raced out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave it up en route to an historic victory.
COLUMBIA, SC
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
291
Followers
203
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy