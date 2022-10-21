Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Guide

Welcome to Draft Digest's 2023 NBA Draft Guide, a comprehensive and evergreen place to keep track of the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

Big Board

1. Victor Wembanyama (Center | France)

7'3" | 230 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.46

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

Just looking at Wembanyama, it’s easy to see why he’s a generational prospect. He stands at 7-foot-3 with nearly an 8-foot wingspan. We’ve even talked to scouts that truly believe he’s actually grown to almost 7-foot-4 at this point.

It would take a major red flag emerging between now and the draft for Wembanyama not to go No. 1 overall. Even if others in this class have a historic season, the intangibles the 7-footer possesses cannot be passed on. As long as he stays healthy, he’s the clear top prospect in the world right now... read more

2. Scoot Henderson (Guard | G League Ignite)

6'2" | 195 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.38

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

By the time he’s drafted, Henderson will have two full seasons of professional experience in the G League. If it weren’t for a generational prospect like Victor Wembanyama being in this class, Henderson would be the consensus No. 1 pick at this point.

While Henderson does lack height at 6-foot-2, his athleticism and 6-foot-9 wingspan make up for it. He’s ready today to be the point guard of an NBA team... read more

3. Amen Thompson (Guard | Overtime Elite)

6'7" | 220 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.39

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thompson is an offensive-minded jumbo guard that makes big things happen with the ball in his hands. The more natural playmaker of the twins, he’s also an absolutely elite athlete, not just among this draft class, but relative to all basketball players on the planet.

Thompson has great size for his position and skillset to go along with being an elite leaper, especially off of two feet. As of today, he’s best suited scoring the ball while attacking the rim. He’s got an extremely quick first step and is explosive when taking off for a shot... read more

4. Dariq Whitehead (Wing | Duke)

6'6" | 190 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 18.88

Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Entering his freshman season at Duke, Dariq Whitehead has extremely high expectations. He was arguably the top player in his high school class last season, showing off a unique blend of explosiveness and size. It's rare to see such a great athlete be so smooth with the ball in his hands.

Not only does Whitehead have good positional size, but he's also got a solid wingspan. As such, he should be able to guard multiple positions at the next level. He's got the tools to be a really good defender at the college and NBA level, but we'll see what he looks like early this season with an increase in the level of competition... read more

5. Nick Smith Jr. (Guard | Arkansas)

6'5" | 185 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.17

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most anticipated college freshman in the country this season is Smith. At 6-foot-5 , he’s got solid size for a combo guard, but it’s the nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan that makes him special from a physical standpoint

A spectacular scorer, Smith boasts a quick first step and is overall shifty with the ball. His dribble moves are crisp and intentional, and he’s efficient with every movement he makes with the ball in his hands. What makes Smith so lethal on the offensive end is his jump shot. He’s got pure form and mechanics that make his shots look effortless... read more

6. Keyonte George (Guard | Baylor)

6'4" | 185 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.61

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

George is one of the best combo guards in this upcoming freshman class and is a microwave scorer. Standing at 6-foot-4, he isn’t as tall as some guards in the modern NBA but he has the physical frame to make up for it. He’s strong for his age and has a broad build which should help him on both ends of the floor at the next level.

As explosive of an athlete as the Baylor freshman is vertically, he’s not all that quick with the ball in his hands. He doesn’t have an elite first step or the speed to blow by defenders, but George uses his strength to bully defenders.... read more

7. Cam Whitmore (Wing | Villanova)

6'7" | 225 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 18.95

Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Whitmore is one of the best prospects in this entire class while also being one of the youngest. In fact, he’ll still be 18 years old on draft night. With a strong frame and body that’s ready for the NBA, the 6-foot-7 wing will be one of the best athletes in the country this season. He plays with power and energy that sticks out when he’s on the floor.

In a class that’s loaded with wings, Whitmore is arguably the best. As such, there’s a real chance he goes as high as No. 3 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft... read more

8. Jarace Walker (Forward | Houston)

6'8" | 230 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.79

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Not only does he have great positional height, but Walker’s wingspan is over 7-foot-2 at this point. He’s disruptive on defense, blocking a ton of shots and generating turnovers. It’s not just his length that helps him defensively, he’s also got a great natural feel on that end of the floor. Walker’s defensive instincts should translate well as he continues to progress in his basketball career.

What’s most impressive about Walker is how versatile and aware of his role that he is. He’s proven to be effective playing whatever role the team needs and doing whatever sets them up to win. Players that are moldable and self aware often find success as they’re able to fit into many lineups and rotations... read more

9. Ausar Thompson (Wing | Overtime Elite)

6'7" | 205 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 20.39

The more defensive-minded prospect of the Twins, Thompson is better suited off the ball as a wing. He’s extremely bouncy and has great feel on the defensive end, which is why he’s able to block so many shots. He is able to get off the ground quickly to high point the ball.

The versatility of Thompson as a defender is special, with him having the ability to guard four positions at a very high level. The 6-foot-7 wing is extremely long and boasts great footwork. He’s got the lateral quickness to stay in front of guards, but the size and athleticism to take on more modern power forwards... read more

10. GG Jackson (Forward | South Carolina)

6'9" | 210 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 18.52

Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the youngest prospects in this upcoming class, Jackson will still be 17 at the start of the college season. He’ll still be 18 on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft and won’t turn 19 until two months into the 2023-24 NBA season.

A highly skilled power forward, Jackson was the No. 1 high school player in the 2023 class before reclassifying into the 2022 class. On the offensive end, Jackson is more of a modern forward that has legit playmaking upside. He lacks a true post game, but is still very effective as a scorer. Especially in the modern NBA, that shouldn’t hold him back... read more

11. Dereck Lively (Center | Duke)

7'1" | 215 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.35

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After being ranked as the top player in his high school class, Lively has big expectations as a freshman at Duke. He’s a great athlete with incredible size, but functions more as a modern big. That’s a rare combo for any 7-footer, which is why he was rated so highly.

Lively is a smooth center that’s very springy. He’s a huge lob threat and good rim runner that also is effective in the pick-and-roll. More recently, Lively has expanded his game to fit the modern NBA and is starting to knock down shots from beyond the arc. While he typically attempts those shots from the top of the key or corner, he’s continuing to become more reliable as a shooter from deep overall... read more

12. Dillon Mitchell (Wing | Texas)

6'7" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.71

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

With perhaps the most bounce of any player in this class, Mitchell is the type of prospect that is a walking highlight reel. He legitimately jumps so high that his head is at or above the rim on a regular basis.

A versatile prospect, Mitchell will play quite a bit on the wing at the next level, but also is strong enough to hold his own as an undersized power forward. A smooth lefty, he'll need to improve as a right-handed finisher... read more

13. Cason Wallace (Guard | Kentucky)

6'4" | 185 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.62

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When it comes to well-rounded prospects, look no further than Wallace. He does nearly everything well, making it hard to define clear weaknesses. He’s certainly not elite at everything, but he impacts the game at so many levels.

This makes him one of the best two-way guards in this class. His defensive upside is what will result in him likely being selected in the lottery. Wallace is elite on that end of the floor... read more

14. Anthony Black (Guard | Arkansas)

6'7" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.41

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With elite size for a guard, Black has the perfect build for the modern NBA. He’s a natural lead guard that can also play off ball on the wing. He’s the ideal prospect for the positionless game that the NBA is trending towards. Black is a player that relies more on skill than athleticism.

What makes Black special is his passing at 6-foot-7. He’s a great facilitator and can lead an effective offense. With that in mind, he needs to get better as a scorer to round out his offensive game. Regardless, tall playmakers are in high demand at the NBA level and he’s the type of player that would fit on nearly any team... read more

15. Chris Livingston (Wing | Kentucky)

6'6" | 200 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.68

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

Livingston is a strong, physical wing that leverages his explosives and size to play a downhill game. He’s a real threat in transition when he’s got a head of steam and is nearly impossible to slow down.

Whether it’s on the break or in a half court set, Livingston likes to play above the rim. Even when he’s not throwing down a powerful dunk, he’s able to hang in the air long enough and use body control to finish tough layups... read more

16. Kel'el Ware (Center | Oregon)

7'0" | 220 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.17

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A major play finisher and huge lob threat, Ware is one of the best vertical spacers in this class. He’s a fluid center that runs the floor well, boasting his mobility. Ware has a thin frame that sometimes struggles against physicality, but that should improve as he gets stronger moving forward.

He’s got extremely long arms and is still fairly raw, but has great tools. Ware isn’t necessarily the type of center you run an offense through, but the 7-footer is extremely versatile. He does a lot of the little things that impact winning... read more

17. Baba Miller (Wing | Florida State)

6'11" | 205 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.35

FIBA Image Directory

A versatile wing out of Spain, Miller is one of the top international prospects to go the college route this season. He’s got a unique skillset that has arisen through a massive growth spurt. Just a few years ago he was a 6-foot-2 guard, but now stands at 6-foot-11. Not only did he grow almost eight inches, but he also kept the guard skills.

Miller isn’t a great shooter, but has shown major improvement on that front. His ability to knock down 3-pointers this season at Florida State will absolutely be his swing skill. His shooting numbers will have a drastic impact on where he’s taken in the draft.... read more

18. Terquavion Smith (Guard | NC State)

6'3" | 165 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.47

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is one of the best returning college players in the country and will still be 20 on draft night, meaning he’s not as old as some of the other prospects that will have played multiple seasons at that level. While Smith entered the 2022 NBA Draft and would have been selected, he opted to return to NC State for one more season.

A smaller guard, the main concern with Smith is his defensive ability. With his light frame, will he be a liability at the next level? At the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, he weighed in as the lightest player at the entire event. While he isn’t a good defender right now, he is pesky on that end and generates a good number of steals... read more

19. Brandon Miller (Forward | Alabama)

6'9" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.59

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Miller is already 19 years old, meaning he will be older than other potential one-and-done peers in this class. He will be 20 his entire freshman season at Alabama and 21 early in the 2023-24 season, which would be his rookie season in the NBA if he opted to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Alabama freshman has great size as a combo forward that can play on the perimeter as a true wing or as a modern power forward. He’s the ideal build for the positionless NBA where versatility is key... read more

20. Gradey Dick (Wing | Kansas)

6'7" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.58

When thinking about all of the attributes that make an elite shooter, Dick checks all of the boxes. For starters, he’s got a smooth shot and quick release that results in him converting on a high percentage of his triples. Dick is also great at moving without the ball, with a great understanding of how to get himself open for a shot.

With how good of a shooter the 6-foot-7 forward is, he really opens up the paint for teammates with how much gravity he demands. Defenders must stick to him and not help over on drives unless they want to give up a high percentage shot from deep... read more

21. Julian Phillips (Wing | Tennessee)

6'8" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.63

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee will have one of the best wings in the country this season in Phillips. With great positional size at 6-foot-8, he’ll be used in many different ways on both ends of the floor. His length will allow him to guard multiple positions at a high level, which will make him very attractive to NBA teams.

If Phillips can improve as a shooter, it’s easy to see a scenario in which he becomes a highly impactful 3-and-D wing. It’s not that his shot is bad now, but he is somewhat limited. He’s proven to be effective in catch-and-shoot situations from both the midrange and beyond the arc, but Phillips hasn’t had to convert on more difficult looks... read more

22. Kyle Filipowski (Forward | Duke)

6'11" | 220 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.62

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the highest rated high school players in his class, Filipowski is a versatile forward that should fit perfectly in the modern NBA. He’s got the perfect combination of size and skill, being physical enough to dominate in the paint, but also having an excellent 3-point shot.

The 6-foot-11 big is also a fantastic passer and facilitator for his size. Anytime the ball is in his hands, there’s a chance something special happens. In terms of skill, Filipowski is one of the best in this class... read more

23. Rayan Rupert (Guard | New Zealand Breakers)

6'6" | 205 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.05

David Grau/Getty Images

A French prospect, Rupert has the ability to play guard or wing. He stands at 6-foot-7 with a 7-3 wingspan, which is tremendous length. He’s also one of the younger prospects in this upcoming class, as he won’t turn 19 until right before the 2023 NBA Draft.

Like many young players, Rupert’s shot is a work in progress. He’s a solid free throw shooter which is a good sign, but his shot doesn’t fall at an efficient rate from beyond the arc. His jumper is smooth and has a high release point, but the ball dips a bit too much and it takes Rupert to long to get the shot off... read more

24. Jordan Walsh (Wing | Arkansas)

6'7" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.30

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

As an overall prospect, Walsh has the potential to be one of the most versatile players in the upcoming draft. He’s got the skills and intangibles to do nearly everything effectively. If he’s able to improve in just a few areas, he’ll be one of those players that can impact the game in any way.

Walsh is currently more of a stretch four, but we project he’ll be a wing longer term. For now, being a combo forward isn’t a bad place to be. A disruptive defender, the five-star prospect has a 7-foot-3 wingspan which allows him to effectually guard three to four positions. As a whole, that side of the floor is a real strength for him... read more

25. Arthur Kaluma (Forward | Creighton)

6'7" | 220 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 21.30

Steven Branscombe / USA TODAY Sports

While most of the young prospects every year get most of the attention, there’s always several older draftees that end up making a significant impact at the NBA level. Kaluma could be just that in the 2023 NBA Draft, as he’s an older prospect even for a college sophomore.

With that in mind he’s a good athlete with a ton of offensive upside. He’s polished on that end of the floor and would slot nicely on a team that’s ready to compete. That’s not to say he wouldn’t be a good prospect on a rebuilding team, but Kaluma projects to be a player that can impact the game from day one. He's strong and smooth with an NBA-ready frame... read more

26. Nikola Djurisic (Guard | Mega Basket)

6'8" | 215 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.32

David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

The uptick in NBA talent coming out of Serbia has been interesting to watch over the past decade. Especially over the past several years, Serbian talent appears to be on the rise.

In the 2023 NBA Draft, the prospect that could continue this trend is Djurisic. A hybrid player that can handle the ball or play on the wing, his offensive versatility is special. He’s got great positional height and is a legitimate shot maker... read more

27. Amari Bailey (Guard | UCLA)

6'4" | 190 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.34

Andrew Jansen-The News Leader

A smooth lefty that is a legitimate two-way talent, Bailey is set to make an immediate impact as a freshman at UCLA. He’s extremely athletic and plays with a fire that’s inspiring to his teammates. He makes plays that truly impact momentum and result in wins.

On the offensive end, Bailey is best in the midrange and at the rim. He’s got a lethal spin move that often results in him blowing by his defender. He’s also likes to use a variety of euro steps on a regular basis once he gets in the paint... read more

28. Tyrese Proctor (Guard | Duke)

6'5" | 180 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.23

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

An Australian combo guard, Proctor should truly enhance the Duke offense as a freshman. He’s able to score in a variety of ways, especially on the perimeter.

Proctor is one of the better 3-point shooters in this class and has a smooth jumper. He’s a natural scorer and shot maker that also has the ability to get to the rim with ease. With that in mind, he needs to improve as a finisher once he gets into the paint in traffic. The Duke freshman plays with great pace and is crafty with his change of speed moves. He’s known for keeping his defenders off balance and beating them off the dribble... read more

29. Adem Bona (Forward | UCLA)

6'10" | 235 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.24

Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

A raw, but strong and physical big, Bona’s draft stock is difficult to pin down. He could easily shine this season at UCLA, but also might need more than one college season to prove its worth making the jump to the NBA.

Offensively, most of Bona’s shots come in the paint. In fact, he dunks nearly everything he gets his hands on. He uses his strength to overpower defenders and get a shot near the rim. He’s got good hands and is effective when catching the ball on the block... read more

30. Leonard Miller (Forward | G League Ignite)

6'10" | 210 lbs

2023 Draft Age: 19.56

David Banks / USA TODAY Sports

Although he had quite a bit of interest from teams leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, Miller ultimately dropped out of the process and decided to spend a year in the G League with the Ignite. The Canadian forward attended the combine and looked solid, but is taking a bet on himself showing improvement in the upcoming season to potentially be selected higher than he would have the year prior.

For his size, Miller has good perimeter feel. He's comfortable with the ball in his hands and is confident in his overall game. What has concerned scouts up to this point has been his jumper and decision making. While the 6-foot-10 forward shows flashes of tremendous upside, he has just as many moments where he looks nowhere ready for the NBA game... read more

31. Harrison Ingram (Wing | Stanford)

6'7" | 235 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.56

Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports

One of the best returning college basketball players in the country, Ingram could be a draft riser this season at Stanford. He withdrew from 2022 NBA Draft to come back and play his sophomore season following Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors.

Ingram is a point forward that is a fantastic passer for his size. He’s a smart player that can generate assists in a variety of ways. Whether it’s out of the post or passing on the move, the 6-foot-7 sophomore is great at finding teammates spotting up or cutting... read more

32. Sidy Cissoko (Guard | G League Ignite)

6'5" | 175 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.22

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

One of the younger prospects in this upcoming class, Cissoko is a French guard with intriguing tools. The offensive upside isn’t there quite yet, but his defensive ability pops.

On the offensive end, the jumbo guard is best at attacking the rim. He doesn’t have the quickest first step, so he relies on using his strength. One thing Cissoko could improve on to combat the lack of elite quickness is ball handling. If he can tighten the handle and overall generate better looks off the bounce, he’d be much improved... read more

33. Jett Howard (Wing | Michigan)

6'7" | 220 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.78

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Jett Howard, son of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, will be one of the most fun stories of the college season. He’s a jumbo guard that can also play either forward position.

A projected 3-and-D prospect, Howard is extremely versatile on both ends of the floor. He’s got a good balance of size, defensive upside and shooting touch that should translate well at the next level. He’s really not an elite athlete but has an NBA build already... read more

34. Marcus Sasser (Guard | Houston)

6'2" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 22.75

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Sasser made the decision to come back for one more season with a loaded Houston team. After dealing with a toe injury last season, he should be able to improve his draft stock with a healthy season.

A smaller combo guard, Sasser is known for scoring points. He’s got a great shot and is extremely effective from deep. The 6-foot-2 guard is an advanced shot maker on the perimeter and converts on very high level triples... read more

35. Yohan Traore (Forward | Auburn)

6'10" | 230 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.36

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

More of a traiditional big, Traore is strong for his age and uses his athleticism to generate easy buckets. To this point in his career, he's mostly operated out of the post, although he's expanded his game outside of the paint as well.

Most of Traore's offensive game starts with catching the ball near the block. From there, he's generally able to back his defender into the paint for a layup, or he goes to one of his signature turnaround jumpers. More recently he's shown the ability to step out 10 or 12 feet to shoot a face-up jump shot, but that's certainly not a proven part of his game... read more

36. Jayden Nunn (Guard | VCU)

6'4" | 190 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 22.13

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

Nunn is a gifted scorer and smooth shooter with crisp self creation off the bounce. He’s at his best operating in the pick-and-roll where he can score on multiple levels and has flashed passing chops. His 42% mark on pull-ups in the half court Nunn adds to his scoring versatility by being a proficient off ball threat in catch and shoots.

He's also effective on defense, making him a quality two-way talent. Simply put, he gets after it and has been an ideal fit in VCU’s pressure-based defense philosophy. He takes on any defensive challenge and is consistently engaged and active whether it’s at the point of attack, on the wing or in help. He’s great at utilizing his fluid hips and length to mirror opponents for stops and create defensive events... read more

37. Trevon Brazile (Forward | Arkansas)

6'10" | 215 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.46

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A transfer from Missouri, Brazile will have the chance to make an impact on loaded Arkansas team that is filled with future NBA players. A great shot blocker, he should be a prospect that always enhances the defense of the team he is playing for.

He's a solid 3-point shooter, but will only gain more interest from scouts if he continues to improve from the perimeter. Furthermore, Brazile will need to show he's more willing to take shots from beyond the arc. Regardless, he's a guy that could fly up draft boards as the season goes on.

38. Kris Murray (Forward | Iowa)

6'8" | 225 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 22.84

Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

The twin brother of Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray, Kris Murray is projected to follow in his footsteps and become a first-round draft pick. Going back to school for his junior season, Murray could end up showing rapid development and rise up draft boards in the coming months.

After not playing much as a freshman at Iowa, Murray had a solid sophomore campaign. Known for being a 3-point shooter, he knocked down nearly 40% of his triples last season. What's more impressive is that he stands at 6-foot-8 and is also solid on the defensive end... read more

39. Terrance Arceneaux (Wing | Houston)

6'7" | 190 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

A prospect that’s got everything a player needs to become an effective 3-and-D wing at the NBA level, Arceneaux impacts winning in so many ways. He’s got true winning DNA that will translate immediately with any team he plays for.

Arceneaux is extremely long and wiry, but is a great athlete. As an overall prospect, he doesn’t have a ton of weaknesses or gaps in his game. He’s at least passable at everything on the floor, although he thrives on the defensive end. Offensively, his jumper is quick and smooth. He has room for improvement as a shooter, but everything is trending in the right direction on that front... read more

40. Maxwell Lewis (Wing | Pepperdine)

6'7" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.91

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis was named to the WCC All-Freshman team last season, putting up good numbers in somewhat limited action. He's got the ideal size and frame for an NBA wing, but still needs to polish his game overall.

After missing the very end of the season with a wrist injury, Lewis could be a player that starts getting national attention as a sophomore. He's got the ability to defend at a high level and also knock down triples.

41. Emoni Bates (Wing | Eastern Michigan)

6'9" | 190 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.39

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn’t long ago that Bates was viewed by most as a generational talent. He was the first sophomore to ever win Gatorade National Player of the Year and legitimately looked like one of the best high schoolers in the world at 16 years old. Since then, the hype has only shrunk. While he had a spectacular finish to his high school career, some red flags did begin to appear with Bates, most notably with shot selection and decision making.

In what was a unique situation, Bates headed to college at 17 years old to play for Memphis. He was slated to have to play two college seasons due to being ineligible for the 2022 NBA Draft because of his age... read more

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino (Guard | Indiana)

6'5" | 210 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.01

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the most talented freshman in the country, Hood-Schifino will be playing alongside several veterans this season and should learn quickly. He's got the ability to play lead guard, but is also effective off ball.

Whether it's passing or scoring, Hood-Schfinio can impact the game offensively in many ways. He's a hard worker that has what it takes to be a one-and-done prospect this season.

43. James Nnaji (Center | F.C. Barcelona)

6'10" | 225 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 18.85

Javier Borrego/Europa Press via Getty Images

If there’s a big man that an NBA team wants to draft next summer who would be an interesting project, it’s Nnaji. He’s quite raw as a prospect today, but given time to develop could end up being a value pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Nigerian big is extremely young and will still be 18 years old on the night of the upcoming draft. Nnaji has the ability to play the forward or center spot with his unique physical tools. There’s no question his body is ready for the NBA today. A rising star in the EuroLeague, Nnaji does have great tools, but his skills need a lot of refinement... read more

44. Julian Strawther (Guard | Gonzaga)

6'7" | 210 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 21.17

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Although Strawther will be entering the 2023 NBA Draft after three college seasons, his age shouldn’t turn teams away. He entered the 2022 NBA Draft but opted to bet on himself and spend one more season at Gonzaga.

He’s built like a wing, but can also play the off-ball guard spot which opens up his versatility on both ends. Strawther improved as a 3-point shooter from freshman to sophomore year, but still has work to do. His shot is somewhat unorthodox, but that doesn’t worry us long-term. He gets good elevation on his jumper which will help moving forward... read more

45. JJ Starling (Guard | Notre Dame)

6'4" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.27

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When watching Starling on the offensive end, it’s immediately clear that he’s a pure scorer. He simply makes it look effortless and doesn’t try doing too much. He’s extremely smooth in dribble pull-up situations and in general shoots well on the move. Many prospects at his age struggle when shooting out of rhythm.

Starling gets his shot off quick and if effective even when closely contested. He’s also an advanced side-step and step-back shooter for a college freshman. He’s also effective in the mid-range, possessing many of the same qualities that he does as a perimeter shooter... read more

46. Trayce Jackson-Davis (Position | School)

6'9" | 245 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 23.34

Soobum Im / USA TODAY Sports

Since he'll be 23 on draft night, Jackson-Davis will likely be a second-round selection. For a team looking for a win-now talent that can make an immediate impact, the 6-foot-9 forward would be a great pickup.

He's got the size and strength to compete at the highest level with some of the bigger forwards in the NBA. The ceiling might be lower than other prospects in the upcoming draft, but he could be a solid selection.

47. Matthew Cleveland (Wing | Florida State)

6'7" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.76

Melina Myers / USA TODAY Sports

Although Cleveland returned to Florida State for a second season, he’ll still be 20 at the time of the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s got incredible size for a wing that also has guard skills at 6-foot-7. The physical tools that Cleveland possesses jump off the page and are a great fit for the modern NBA.

The major thing holding the sophomore back is shooting. He really needs to improve his 3-point shoot, knocking down less than 20% of his attempts as a freshman. The mechanics aren’t all that bad and his shot looks pretty fluid, it just doesn’t drop. Due to these struggles from deep, he often passes up looks. Cleveland will need to build confidence this season as a 3-point shooter... read more

48. Jordan Hawkins (Guard | UConn)

6'5" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 21.18

A 6-foot-5 guard, Hawkins has the chance to be a breakout sophomore this season and could vault into looking like a legitimate 2023 NBA Draft prospect. He’s coming off of a 2022 Big East All-Freshman team nod despite being in a very limited role.

He showed flashes of greatness as a freshman, but was somewhat inconsistent due to injuries. He was a highly rated recruit for UConn and should be in a much more expanded role this season. A versatile combo guard, Hawkins is a really good athlete. He’s got ideal NBA size and plays smart on both ends... read more

49. Caleb Love (Guard | North Carolina)

6'4" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 21.74

Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports

There's no question Love could have gotten drafted over the summer following his fantastic NCAA Tournament run. However, he's back for one more season with unfinished business.

Love is the type of player that gets teams going and is an alpha when he steps on the court. At the NBA level, he could emerge as a highly productive role player off the bench.

50. Skyy Clark (Guard | Illinois)

6'3" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.99

George Walker IV / The Tennessean-Imagn Content Services, LLC

A somewhat undersized combo guard, Clark should have a pretty significant role as a freshman at Illinois. If he can get back to his prior form before his ACL injury, he will be a quality scorer and playmaker.

There's a good chance he takes more than a season at the college level to be ready for the jump to the NBA. Regardless, we see prospects every year come out earlier than they should and become projects for teams at the next level.

51. Colby Jones (Wing | Xavier)

6'6" | 205 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 21.07

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

A rising junior, Jones is someone to keep an eye on as the draft cycle continues. At 6-foot-6, he is an adaptable guard-forward hybrid that can plug into several roles.

Likely the only thing keeping him from getting drafted will be his outside shooting. He made great strides from his freshman to sophomore year, meaning there's a chance he emerges further this season. If he can get the shot to start falling from the perimeter, he will only rise up boards.

52. Judah Mintz (Guard | Syracuse)

6'3" | 170 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.95

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mintz may not have elite size, but he is extremely physical at the guard position. He’s a natural scorer and lead facilitator that has the ability to produce from all three levels offensively. He’s also a good passer that should generate quality assist numbers.

While his 3-point shooting isn’t bad, it’s probably where he has the most room for improvement. As it relates to his jumper, the Syracuse freshman doesn't get much lift but that could improve with time. He’s much more effective as a driver and is one of the better freshman in the country off the dribble... read more

53. Nolan Hickman (Guard | Gonzaga)

6'2" | 180 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.13

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports

Although he’s undersized and older than a lot of prospects in this upcoming class, Hickman could rise up draft boards with a solid sophomore campaign. Last season at Gonzaga, he finished with WCC All-Freshman Team honors.

In fact, he probably could have gotten drafted following that freshman campaign but opted to go back to school for another year. Hickman will turn 20 years old right before the 2023 NBA Draft. He’s a poised player that boasts a combination of scoring and playmaking. A natural point guard, he plays extremely smart and truly impacts winning... read more

54. Tyrese Hunter (Guard | Texas)

6'0" | 175 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 19.87

Jamie Sabau / USA TODAY Sports

After winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Hunter has transferred to Texas. Staying in the same conference, the electric guard should have plenty of opportunity this season to showcase his NBA-level talent.

Hunter is undersized, but has a high level of skill to combat that. If he's able to prove he can defend at the NBA level, he should have suitors in the second round.

55. Tre White (Guard | USC)

6'7" | 210 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.41

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

With the ideal size for a hybrid prospect that can play guard or wing, White provides a ton of versatility. An offensive-minded player, he’s got an effortless stroke and good ball skills.

Long guards are becoming more successful at the next level. As such, White could be a steal in next summer's draft.

56. Moussa Cisse (Center | Oklahoma State)

7'1" | 216 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.79

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN -USA TODAY NETWORK

Cisse is built for the modern NBA on the defensive end. He needs to get stronger, but his rim protection is spectacular.

His effort on that end of the floor led him to earning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. If his offensive game starts to come around more, Cisse is a player that could start getting more buzz from NBA scouts.

57. Alex Fudge (Forward | Florida)

6'9" | 200 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.13

Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

After his freshman season at LSU, Fudge has transferred in-conference to Florida. If he is able to get on the court more frequently this season as a sophomore, he could start to emerge as one of the most underrated players in the country.

With the versatility to play all over the frontcourt, Fudge should fit nicely in the modern NBA. He's got a ton of upside as a shot blocker and has the perfect size for a forward in the league.

58. Oscar Tshiebwe (Center | Kentucky)

6'9" | 260 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 23.56

Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

While he's undersized for a center, Tshiebwe has absolutely no problem dominating games in the paint. For him, it's all about how his style of play will transfer to the modern NBA.

At 260 pounds, he would be one of the heaviest players in the fast-paced NBA. For any team willing to take a risk late in the second round, Tshiebwe could be an interesting player to bring into an NBA system despite being old for a draftee.

59. Mike Miles (Guard | TCU)

6'2" | 195 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 20.83

Raymond Carlin III / USA TODAY Sports

After declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Miles opted to return to school for his junior year. This season at TCU, he’ll look to refine his skillset to prove he’s worth a selection next year’s draft.

Although he’ll end up playing three college seasons before the 2023 NBA Draft, Miles isn’t old relative to experience. He‘ll still be 20 on draft night which does play in his favor all things considered. An offensive-minded combo guard, Miles has proven he can generate points. The major downfall with him is size. He’s extremely small for a modern NBA guard which does limit his abilities on both ends of the floor... read more

60. Drew Timme (Center | Gonzaga)

6'10" | 235 lbs



2023 Draft Age: 22.79

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After testing the draft waters last summer and playing well at the NBA Combine, Timme is back for another college season. He's likely going to be one of the most dominant players in the country again, but it's all about what type of player he will be at the next level.

It's unlikely he develops much more than he already has as it relates to the perimeter-oriented style of play in the NBA, but any team looking for center depth should give Timme a look.

Just Missed Top 60: Daimion Collins, DaRon Holmes, Andre Jackson, Ousmane N'Diaye, Roko Prkacin

Mock Draft

