Q&A: The head of the FDA answers why parents are still struggling to find baby formula and when things might return to normal

Read full article on original website
Related
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
Trump news - live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings
Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides is meeting with the January 6 select committee today, NBC News reports. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes...
Idaho8.com
White House defends Biden’s quiet campaign strategy after he gives ‘closing argument’ speech to DNC staffers
The White House promised President Joe Biden would be spending more time on the campaign trail ahead of next month’s midterm elections following a speech in which he delivered his “closing argument” to a room full of Democratic staffers in Washington. After being asked by CNN’s Jeremy...
Idaho8.com
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
US left-wing lawmakers pull letter urging Russia negotiations
Left-wing US lawmakers on Tuesday withdrew a letter that appealed to President Joe Biden to negotiate with Russia, saying they were not joining Republicans who question support for Ukraine. The original letter, signed by 30 Democrats, urged the Biden administration to negotiate directly with Russia, saying that funding for weapons created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents
A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
Idaho8.com
Voters’ top concern is the economy as Democrats seek a ‘closing message’ to draw contrasts with GOP on combating inflation
Fifteen days from the midterm elections, new CNN polls in battleground states show that the issue at the front of voters’ minds is the economy and inflation — a reality that could tilt the outcome of key races with Democrats’ narrow House and Senate majorities in the balance.
Progressive Democrats withdraw Ukraine letter that caused uproar urging peace negotiations
Rep. Pramila Jayapla withdrew her support for a letter that was sent to President Biden this week demanding he negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine.
Consumer confidence falls as Fed rate hikes and stubborn inflation weigh on Americans' outlook for the economy
"Consumers' expectations regarding the short-term outlook remained dismal," the Conference Board said, adding that recession risks appear to be rising.
The last solar eclipse of 2022 stuns skywatchers
A partial solar eclipse was visible for skywatchers across Europe, Asia and Africa. For North America, the next total solar eclipse is slated for April 8, 2024.
Idaho8.com
What is a dirty bomb and why is Russia talking about it?
Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin’s war against its neighbor. A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional...
Idaho8.com
Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68
Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement.
Idaho8.com
A New Jersey teacher accused of removing a student’s hijab sues Olympic fencer and others
A New Jersey elementary school teacher is suing Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad for viral social media posts made last year accusing her of forcibly removing a student’s hijab, a headscarf worn by some Muslim women and girls. The defamation lawsuit filed on Oct. 5 accuses the American fencer and...
Idaho8.com
She grew up during Iran’s Islamic revolution. Today, artist Marjane Satrapi feels conflicted her memoir is ‘more accurate than ever’
Iranian-French artist Marjane Satrapi was 10 when wearing the veil became compulsory at the non-religious, French-speaking school she attended in Tehran. Previously, boys and girls were taught together, but she was soon also separated from her male friends in the name of a cultural revolution instigated by revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Idaho8.com
US airstrike in Somalia kills 2 members of al-Shabaab, US says
The US military conducted an airstrike over the weekend against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia, which was attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, US Africa Command said. The strike occurred about 218 kilometers north-northwest of Mogadishu and the initial assessment is that it “killed two attacking al-Shabaab terrorists,”...
Comments / 0