Q&A: The head of the FDA answers why parents are still struggling to find baby formula and when things might return to normal

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Hope Hicks meets with Jan 6 panel as Trump hits out at Bob Woodward for sharing recordings

Hope Hicks, one of Donald Trump’s closest sides is meeting with the January 6 select committee today, NBC News reports. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, leaving the administration a week after the Capitol riot.Mr Trump was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee last week. He has been asked to sit for “one or more days of deposition testimony” around 14 November.Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, faces a criminal trial in New York that began on Monday. It centres around allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes...
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress

President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress. During an on-camera discussion conducted by progressive organization NowThis News and published online on Sunday, Biden told young activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” that is being challenged by Republicans.
AFP

US left-wing lawmakers pull letter urging Russia negotiations

Left-wing US lawmakers on Tuesday withdrew a letter that appealed to President Joe Biden to negotiate with Russia, saying they were not joining Republicans who question support for Ukraine. The original letter, signed by 30 Democrats, urged the Biden administration to negotiate directly with Russia,  saying that funding for weapons created a "responsibility for the United States to seriously explore all possible avenues."
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
What is a dirty bomb and why is Russia talking about it?

Russia is accusing Ukraine of planning to use a so-called dirty bomb, an allegation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies as a false-flag operation that Moscow could use as a pretext to escalate the Kremlin’s war against its neighbor. A dirty bomb is a weapon that combines conventional...
Ash Carter, former defense secretary under Obama, dies at 68

Ashton Carter, who served as President Barack Obama’s final defense secretary, has died, his family said. He was 68. Carter, who led the Defense Department from February 2015 to January 2017, suffered a “sudden cardiac event” on Monday night in Boston, his family said in a statement.
She grew up during Iran’s Islamic revolution. Today, artist Marjane Satrapi feels conflicted her memoir is ‘more accurate than ever’

Iranian-French artist Marjane Satrapi was 10 when wearing the veil became compulsory at the non-religious, French-speaking school she attended in Tehran. Previously, boys and girls were taught together, but she was soon also separated from her male friends in the name of a cultural revolution instigated by revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
US airstrike in Somalia kills 2 members of al-Shabaab, US says

The US military conducted an airstrike over the weekend against the al-Shabaab terror group in Somalia, which was attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde, US Africa Command said. The strike occurred about 218 kilometers north-northwest of Mogadishu and the initial assessment is that it “killed two attacking al-Shabaab terrorists,”...

