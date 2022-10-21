Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
WSYX ABC6
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
WSYX ABC6
Circleville's Richie's New York Corner Deli debuts new pumpkin cannolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show may be over but if you still need your pumpkin fix we've got you covered. Owner and Chef Richie Verito of Richie's New York Corner Deli joins Good Day Columbus to talk about his new pumpkin cannolis. Other fall treats including...
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
WSYX ABC6
Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
WSYX ABC6
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
WSYX ABC6
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
WSYX ABC6
No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
WSYX ABC6
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
WSYX ABC6
Student taken into custody after gun found at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison Schools said a student was taken into custody Monday morning at Groveport Madison High School after a gun was found in their backpack. The district said while conducting a search of a student suspected of having a weapon, a handgun was found in...
WSYX ABC6
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
WSYX ABC6
Some dry shampoo products recalled due to benzene concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some dry shampoo aerosol products made in 2021 are being recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. Unilever issued a recall for select lots of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021. The products include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.
WSYX ABC6
City attorney: agreement near to force Latitude Five25 owners to sell or face takeover
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owners of a troubled apartment complex at the center of a legal battle over numerous tenant complaints could soon be forced to sell or face a takeover, the Columbus City Attorney's Office said. Paxe Latitude LP has owned Latitude Five25 since October 2021. The...
