WSYX ABC6

McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bomb squad called after suspicious package found near Jeffersonville outlet mall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspicious package was found at a coffee shop after a threat was made in Jeffersonville, the Fayette County sheriff said. Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said there was a suspicious package located in the mailbox of the Starbucks near Destination Outlets. Some nearby buildings were evacuated, but the outlet mall was not affected.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

No one injured in fire at vacant building in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a vacant home Saturday morning. The fire occurred around 5:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Azelda Street. Columbus Fire said no one was inside, and the home is vacant. Investigators are determining the cause...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Some dry shampoo products recalled due to benzene concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some dry shampoo aerosol products made in 2021 are being recalled due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. Unilever issued a recall for select lots of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021. The products include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé.
