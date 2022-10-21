ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues

General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy