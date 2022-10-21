Read full article on original website
UPS Beats Q3 Earnings Forecast, Repeats Full-Year Profit Guidance On Solid Domestic Revenues
United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected second earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales.
Adidas Drops Ye, Tech Earnings on Tap: Watch TheStreet's Market Open
Catch the latest Wall Street news live at the market open as Adidas drops its partnership with Ye West, Rishi Sunak takes office and big tech prepares to report earnings.
Consumer Confidence Index Lower Than Expected as Inflation Concerns Creep Up
As the holiday season is about to kick in, consumers' concerns about inflation are creeping up again, as shown by the confidence index which fell in October following back-to-back monthly gains and...
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America's largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
