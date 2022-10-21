Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Gatx: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Gatx Corp. (GATX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $29.1 million. The Chicago-based company said it had profit of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to $1.12 per share. The equipment finance company posted revenue of $321 million in the period. Gatx expects full-year earnings...
Wichita Eagle
Graphic Packaging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $193 million. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
A Preview Of Avangrid's Earnings
Avangrid AGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Avangrid will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Avangrid bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga
Xerox Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Xerox Holdings XRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Xerox Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Xerox Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Cathie Wood Picks Up $13M In Tesla Shares As Investors React Negatively To Q3 Earnings
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management has bought over 66,000 shares of Tesla Inc TSLA at a valuation of over $13 million, based on Thursday’s closing price, via the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Shares of Tesla and Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM appear to be in a...
Centene Shares Pop On Q3 Beat, Lifts Annual Revenue Guidance
Centene Corp CNC has reported a Q3 FY22 adjusted EPS of $1.30, compared to $1.26 a year ago, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24. Sales increased 11% Y/Y to $35.87 billion, slightly beating the consensus of $35.47 billion. The Health Benefits Ratio of 88.3% was up from 88.1% a year...
Blackstone: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Blackstone BX. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share. On Friday, Blackstone will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 90 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings
Centene CNC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Centene beat estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $3.46 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For PJT Partners
PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: First Merchants Q3 Earnings
First Merchants FRME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Merchants beat estimated earnings by 2.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $30.12 million from the same...
General Electric Stock Slides After Q3 Earnings Miss, Lower 2022 Profit Guidance
General Electric (GE) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lowering its full year profit forecast, as supply chain disruptions and cost pressures continue to trim the industrial group's bottom line. The stock pared heavier pre-market declines, however, as investors looked to solid overall sales and a reiteration of its...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Recap: Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings
Coca-Cola KO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last...
Wichita Eagle
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25...
Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings
Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Peoples Bancorp's Earnings Outlook
Peoples Bancorp PEBO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Peoples Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Peoples Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse BELFB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bel Fuse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Bel Fuse bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0