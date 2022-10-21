Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Murdered University of Utah Coed Is Remembered With A Walk and A RunS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be EverywhereS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Carrie Underwood Will Perform Live in Salt Lake City in NovemberS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Disney On Ice Shows Will Be Coming Soon To Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Getout Games in Salt Lake City Offers Fun and ExcitementS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
ksl.com
Little Cottonwood gondola: Why Christian leaders oppose UDOT project
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON — Standing beneath the shadow of the Gate Buttress, a massive chunk of granite jutting out of the bright orange foliage of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a Lutheran, an Episcopalian, a Catholic and the Salt Lake County mayor went on a hike. Walking up the steep switchbacks...
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Make-A-Wish Utah hosts trick-or-treat event for wish children
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Make-A-Wish Utah is hosting a Disney-themed drive-thru trick-or-treat event that will take place at the Maverik Center on October 25. From 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Make-A-Wish children and their families can collect candy from their vehicles at eighteen different stations. Staff and volunteers...
kslnewsradio.com
Pilot program brings reusable takeout containers to Park City restaurants
PARK CITY, Utah — Bold Reuse has been running a pilot program for reusable takeout containers in six Park City restaurants. The monthly subscription for restaurant goers provides them with plastic containers that they use and then drop off for cleaning and sanitation at specified drop boxes. One of...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
kmyu.tv
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
KSLTV
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
Man dies in industrial accident at Salt Lake City countertop installation company
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man died Saturday after a large piece of granite fell on him while working at a Salt Lake City countertop installation company, police said. Officers responded at 12:19 p.m. to reports of an industrial accident at Creative...
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
kslnewsradio.com
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
KUTV
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
Industrial employee dies after ‘large piece of granite’ falls on him
A Utah man, 54, was killed after a large piece of granite fell on him in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson
It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
kjzz.com
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Japanese bakery selling ‘world’s best cream puffs’ coming to Utah
Beard Papa’s, founded in 1999 by Yuji Hirota, specializing in “the world’s best cream puffs,” is set to debut in Salt Lake City’s Sugarhouse neighborhood at 905 East 2100 South in late 2022.
Hunter shoots himself while fighting off grizzly bear attack in Wyoming
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming - the second such attack in a week's time, officials said. Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter...
Comments / 0