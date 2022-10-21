ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Make-A-Wish Utah hosts trick-or-treat event for wish children

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Make-A-Wish Utah is hosting a Disney-themed drive-thru trick-or-treat event that will take place at the Maverik Center on October 25. From 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Make-A-Wish children and their families can collect candy from their vehicles at eighteen different stations. Staff and volunteers...
UTAH STATE
Pilot program brings reusable takeout containers to Park City restaurants

PARK CITY, Utah — Bold Reuse has been running a pilot program for reusable takeout containers in six Park City restaurants. The monthly subscription for restaurant goers provides them with plastic containers that they use and then drop off for cleaning and sanitation at specified drop boxes. One of...
PARK CITY, UT
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County

TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Snow unlikely to keep Utah hunters away from much-anticipated deer hunt

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The general deer hunting season kicks off this weekend, but with winter weather in the forecast, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said hunters need to be prepared. Hunters 2News spoke with in Summit County said people are excited for the season to start,...
UTAH STATE
First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities

SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
UTAH STATE
Missing woman in Millcreek Silver Alert found dead in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek woman who went missing last week, prompting police to issue a Silver Alert, was found dead in Wyoming Monday morning, according to the Unified Police Department. Victoria Acoba, 78, left home Wednesday, according to her husband, Rod Fredette. He said his wife, who...
MILLCREEK, UT
Mayors of Utah Valley: Big changes, growth coming to Payson

It has been a while since I have submitted an article for the Mayors of Utah Valley column. I will do better in the future and am grateful for this opportunity. There have been many exciting things and have happened since my last article. Here are a few of them and some of what will happen in the not-too-distant future.
PAYSON, UT

