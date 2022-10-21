ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 8

South Carolina will welcome Missouri to Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday after recording a big win last Saturday against Texas A&M. The Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2) are now one win away from becoming bowl eligible and will look to do just that when the Tigers come to Columbia. South Carolina has been...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension

Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols in the NFL: Tracking former Tennessee stars in Week 7

The 2022 NFL season is underway and several former Tennessee players were in action and having productive performances during Week 7. Darrell Taylor made a big play on defense, rookie Alontae Taylor returned from injury and rookie Cade Mays made his NFL debut. Alvin Kamara kept his momentum going as well with another 100-yard game.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy