Sheriff: 3 trafficked drugs from Mexico to Polk County, leads to largest seizure of fentanyl in agency history

Read full article on original website
Related
Two Arrested, Eight Rescued in Human Trafficking Investigation
Victims Were Forced into Sex Trade to Pay Off "Travel Debt"
Click10.com
Sheriff: Florida man, upset over nearby construction work, shoots vehicle
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A central Florida man took out his anger over nearby construction work by shooting into a vehicle over the weekend, earning him two attempted murder charges, according to authorities in Polk County. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 75-year-old Richard Vitiritti shot into the...
UPDATE: 16-year-old girl identified as victim of deadly shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night. Orange County deputies released the identity of the victim who was shot and killed Monday night. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson was found shot...
Yahoo!
Polk restaurant inspections (Oct. 17-21): 4 restaurants found with pest violations last week
Four restaurants in Polk County failed to meet health and safety standards last week. In Polk County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 159 violations during 51 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 25 violations as high priority, 50 violations as intermediate priority and 84 violations as basic priority.
DOJ: Tampa couple sentenced in multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme
TAMPA, Fla. — A couple from Tampa were sentenced after leading a money laundering organization responsible for receiving more than $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday. Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds...
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor will hold a press conference Monday afternoon on arrests made in relation to a bar shooting that left one person dead and six injured in early October.
2 Wanted in Tampa Murder Caught in Brownsville, Texas
Police believe they made a run for the border to escape justice
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Former postal worker sentenced after stealing nearly $400K in federal tax refund checks from mail
A former Tampa postal worker was sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for stealing nearly $400,000 in federal tax refund checks from the mail, the Department of Justice said Monday.
wfla.com
St. Pete police bust ‘violent drug ring’ that moved millions worth of drugs across Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Petersburg Police department announced Tuesday its findings into a massive “violent drug ring” that trafficked millions of dollars worth of drugs around the Tampa Bay area. St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway, in conjunction with several federal, state, and local...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
fox13news.com
'Seconds do count': New law speeds up restraining order process to help protect victims
TAMPA, Fla. - A new law is now in effect – aimed at protecting domestic violence victims. It speeds up the restraining order process, and experts said the time saved could save lives. "My goal is people to see me and go ‘she made it out. She can do...
fox13news.com
Man acquitted of killing wife's lover, later accused of killing her, not healthy enough for trial: attorney
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old accused of killing his wife three years ago made a rare appearance in a Tampa courtroom Monday. Ralph Wald was brought in with a wheelchair, driving home his attorney's claim that the defendant is too ill to go on trial. Wald faces a manslaughter charge...
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in a press conference on Monday TPD arrested two men they believe are linked to a deadly shooting outside a Tampa nightclub on October 9.
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
Owner of Florida sushi restaurant accused of operating drug house out of business
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The owner of a Japanese sushi-style restaurant in west-central Florida is accused of running a drug house out his business, authorities said. Hai Thanh Bui, 40, of Pinellas Park, was arrested Friday at 3 a.m. EDT and charged with 21 counts, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
1 dead in Palmetto shooting, Manatee Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened early Monday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, patrol deputies responded to the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto around 3:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old man lying in a driveway with at least one gunshot […]
Comments / 0