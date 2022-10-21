Read full article on original website
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ Is More of an Empty Cupboard
Episodic anthologies in the entertainment age of “content” are a tricky proposition. Crafting unique and compelling narratives is a challenge unto itself, made all the more difficult when creators have to start from scratch every episode… a notion that bucks against modern audiences’ inclination toward serialized stories. If viewers aren’t watching a movie, they want their favorite characters to keep them company for days and days (if not weeks and months). Merely making each episode longer isn’t the answer either, as hourlong anthologies have proven especially hit-or-miss. Where 30-minute entries (like many in “Room 104” and “Roar”) can be quick...
James Cameron Says Marvel, DC Characters Lack Depth: ‘They All Act Like They’re in College’
James Cameron is calling on the movie superheroes to grow up. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” director dissed Marvel and DC superheroes for being two-dimensional characters that lack any real-world motivations or deeper emotions. Aside from seemingly eternal youngin’ Spider-Man (minus the Sam Raimi trilogy), the Marvel heroes “act like they’re in college,” Cameron said. “When I look at these big, spectacular films — I’m looking at you, Marvel and DC — it doesn’t matter how old the characters are, they all act like they’re in college. They have relationships, but they really don’t,” Cameron told The New York Times. “They...
Emma D'Arcy Revealed Matt Smith Came Up With A Pivotal Rhaenyra And Daemon Moment From The "House Of The Dragon" Finale
House of the Dragon Season 1 ends on a wordless, emotional moment, which almost looked different if not for Matt Smith's stroke of "genius," according to Emma D'Arcy.
