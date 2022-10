A new city manager has been hired in Stone Mountain – approximately five months after the previous city manager resigned. Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones recently made the announcement that Darnetta K. Tyus has been hired as the new city manager stating, “We were looking for someone with passion, vision, energy, and experience who could communicate well, motivate people, become part of our community, and help us to move forward. After consulting the Georgia Municipal Association and reviewing online applicants, we decided upon Darnetta K. Tyus.”

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO