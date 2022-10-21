Read full article on original website
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire StateJoe MertensWaukesha, WI
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Wisconsin in Exclusive Club. Chosen for Rare Show with Country Legend
I seem to remember hearing more than once over the past 10 to 15 years that the last time you could see the "King of Country" live on tour was about to happen. And according to our friends at The Boot, it was just over a decade ago (September 26, 2012) that George Strait announced he was "retiring from touring."
spectrumnews1.com
Hunting Moon Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hosted a large celebration of Native American culture this weekend. The Forest County Potawatomi hosted the Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event served as a celebration of Native culture and dance, as well as a drum competition. The event, which...
Greater Milwaukee Today
New Cedarburg art studio to bring creativity and inspiration
CEDARBURG - Individuals of all ages will have a chance to get inspired at a new upcoming art studio in Cedarburg. The Painted Creek will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at W63N541 Hanover Ave. Owner Kristin Bork of Cedarburg said she wants this to be...
seehafernews.com
DNR Announces 2023 Wild Turkey, Pheasant, and Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest Winners
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin wild turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamp design contest. Many talented wildlife artists submitted a total of 34 pieces for judging, which took place on August 27th at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh. Wautoma resident...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Beautiful natural colors across Ozaukee County
The temperature gauge the last few days may have read like it's still summer, but the calendar and the fall foliage across the county says otherwise. According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Ozaukee County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. Last week, we...
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Wisconsin, or just taking a trip, you should add the following town to your list of places to go.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kacmarcik Enterprises makes two major announcements
Kacmarcik Enterprises in Grafton had a busy week of announcements last week. It announced on Wednesday - in partnership Milwaukee Pro Soccer and the United Soccer League - that they were making Milwaukee home of the newest expansion franchise in the United Soccer League Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States.
spectrumnews1.com
Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year
MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
CBS 58
'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
wearegreenbay.com
Southeast Wisconsin butcher shop issues Class I recall for variety of beef strips
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A voluntary Class I recall has been issued by a southeastern Wisconsin butcher shop for a variety of its beef strips that are sold at wholesale and retail stores. Harry Hansen Meat Service in Franksville, issued the recall on Friday, October 21. The recall includes...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary
Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
CBS 58
Budget struggles and staff shortages putting Milwaukee park in jeopardy of closing
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The future of a Milwaukee park is up for discussion as county officials say budget shortfalls and staff shortages are leading to the closing of some of its popular amenities. Neighbors say they are disappointed with the county's decision. One man even created this Halloween display.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers
Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.” The subject of my book — the deep economic and personal relationships between dairy farmers and the […] The post Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patricia “Pat” Thomas
Patricia (“Pat”) Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Beloved mother of Ann (John) Kocher of West Bend, and David (Cynde) Thomas of Orlando, Florida. Loving grandmother to Amanda (Tim) Swanson of Clyman and the lights of her life, her great-grandsons Hudson and Grayson Swanson; as well as her nephew and nieces and many wonderful, dear friends.
Friends, family create fundraisers for people impacted by Hartland fire
Just a day after a deadly fire in a Hartland apartment building took the lives of six people, community members are stepping in to help those who need it
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights
Stroll through the Zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and festive, hand-carved masterpieces created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit!. Over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween...
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Arena Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Belmont Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Beloit Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 31. Barneveld Trick-or-treating hours are...
