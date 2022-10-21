ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Hunting Moon Pow Wow celebrates Native American culture

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin hosted a large celebration of Native American culture this weekend. The Forest County Potawatomi hosted the Hunting Moon Pow Wow at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. The event served as a celebration of Native culture and dance, as well as a drum competition. The event, which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

New Cedarburg art studio to bring creativity and inspiration

CEDARBURG - Individuals of all ages will have a chance to get inspired at a new upcoming art studio in Cedarburg. The Painted Creek will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at W63N541 Hanover Ave. Owner Kristin Bork of Cedarburg said she wants this to be...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Beautiful natural colors across Ozaukee County

The temperature gauge the last few days may have read like it's still summer, but the calendar and the fall foliage across the county says otherwise. According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Ozaukee County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. Last week, we...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kacmarcik Enterprises makes two major announcements

Kacmarcik Enterprises in Grafton had a busy week of announcements last week. It announced on Wednesday - in partnership Milwaukee Pro Soccer and the United Soccer League - that they were making Milwaukee home of the newest expansion franchise in the United Soccer League Championship, the second-highest tier of professional soccer in the United States.
GRAFTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Christmas Fantasy House opens its doors for the 29th year

MILWAUKEE — Christmas is coming to town, with a mission of giving back. The Christmas Fantasy House in Milwaukee is opening its door for its 29th year. This year, the annual event is themed “Christmas Spirit,” and the house itself is created with the spirit of giving in mind.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'I can't tell you how lucky we are to have the community and family': Freese's Candy Shoppe endures through the decades in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Freese's Candy Shoppe is a place that’s been serving up tasty goodness since 1928 in West Allis. "It's longevity, we are very fortunate. We work very hard. It's not an easy business," said owner Wendy Matel. "We make most of our candy. It's made from scratch. It’s a lot of work we put all of our heart and soul into it."
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Wisconsin historical markers spotlight Native, Black history

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's official list of State Historical Markers grew Monday, Oct. 17 as part of an initiative aimed at elevating underrepresented histories across the state. Focused on Native American and Black history, respectively, the two markers are located in Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis and Lake Ivanhoe in Walworth County.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Caterina’s Ristorante celebrating 40th anniversary

Caterina’s Ristorante is family owned and operated featuring original Italian family recipes and an extensive menu of unique entrees from pasta to seafood, veal to steak. Brian Kramp is in West Allis with the Ingrilli family helping them celebrate their 40th anniversary.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers

Throughout the late summer and early fall I’ve been traveling, giving talks at bookstores, libraries and university classrooms in various cities about my new book  “Milked: How an American Crisis Brought Together Midwestern Dairy Farmers and Mexican Workers.” The subject of my book — the deep economic and personal relationships between dairy farmers and the […] The post Getting past toxic partisanship: Dairy farmers and undocumented workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Patricia “Pat” Thomas

Patricia (“Pat”) Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Beloved mother of Ann (John) Kocher of West Bend, and David (Cynde) Thomas of Orlando, Florida. Loving grandmother to Amanda (Tim) Swanson of Clyman and the lights of her life, her great-grandsons Hudson and Grayson Swanson; as well as her nephew and nieces and many wonderful, dear friends.
WEST BEND, WI
Travel Maven

Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique Store

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Wisconsin is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Columbus Antique Mall in Columbia County. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jack-O'-Lantern Nights

Stroll through the Zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and festive, hand-carved masterpieces created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit!. Over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween...
RACINE, WI

