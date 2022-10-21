Recognized for increasing efficiencies and reducing enterprise risk by automating financial processes with Trintech's Cadency Platform. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, announced today that its customer, Serco, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering and management services, has been named a finalist in the "Office of Finance" category of the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. Serco was recognized for its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency Platform to standardize and automate its reconciliation and financial close processes.

