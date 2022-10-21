ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Serco Named a Finalist in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Recognized for increasing efficiencies and reducing enterprise risk by automating financial processes with Trintech's Cadency Platform. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, announced today that its customer, Serco, a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering and management services, has been named a finalist in the "Office of Finance" category of the 15th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. Serco was recognized for its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency Platform to standardize and automate its reconciliation and financial close processes.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Judge rejects bid to resume construction on $1B power line

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A judge declined a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction, keeping the project on hold until a judge's decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday rejected an injunction by...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

