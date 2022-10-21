Read full article on original website
450+ new apartments proposed for Grafton
GRAFTON — Two concept plans for apartment developments will be before the village of Grafton’s Plan Commission tonight, with up to 460 possible apartment units being considered between the two proposals. The Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at the Village Hall, 860 Badger Circle, in...
Cedarburg family buys orchard, opens it to the public
CEDARBURG - After years of hard work together, a family has started its own orchard in Cedarburg. Honey Creek Orchard, 8210 Pioneer Road, has all to offer families looking for some fall fun. Grace and Joe Kassander built their home and farm from a blank slate of land they bought...
Waukesha County amid fall foliage transition
According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Waukesha County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. We asked readers to submit their best fall foliage photos. You can see all of the photos below.
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
Beautiful natural colors across Ozaukee County
The temperature gauge the last few days may have read like it's still summer, but the calendar and the fall foliage across the county says otherwise. According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Ozaukee County is currently in peak color season with 100% of trees currently transitioning. Last week, we...
Pewaukee police sergeant plans second diaper drive
PEWAUKEE — A police sergeant in Pewaukee is holding a diaper and food drive to help his community. Several years ago Sgt. Lucas Twelmeyer held a diaper drive after dealing with an uptick in shoplifting for formula, diapers and wipes. While shoplifting is still a big issue in the village, there haven’t been as many thefts for these items.
New Cedarburg art studio to bring creativity and inspiration
CEDARBURG - Individuals of all ages will have a chance to get inspired at a new upcoming art studio in Cedarburg. The Painted Creek will host an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at W63N541 Hanover Ave. Owner Kristin Bork of Cedarburg said she wants this to be...
Former DA Bucher shares predictions on upcoming Brooks verdict and possible sentencing
WAUKESHA — The fourth week of the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of striking people with a SUV during the Waukesha Christmas parade, began right out of the gate with interruptions and arguments by the defendant. On Monday Brooks had to be placed into another courtroom due to his behavior.
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub
Kenneth W. “Ken” Traub, 86, of West Bend, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born on April 24, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Carlos Traub Sr. and Mary Traub - Kedroske (nee Steinbach). On April 14, 1956, he was united in marriage to Kay Kiesner in Milwaukee. Kay preceded Ken in death on March 6, 2017. Ken retired from American Can Company in Milwaukee where he was employed for over 35 years. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and dancing.
Live updates: Day 17 of Darrell Brooks Jr.'s Waukesha Christmas Parade trial
Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of killing six people and injuring dozens at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade that took place on Nov. 21, 2021. Brooks allegedly drove an SUV through the entirety of the parade route, striking many people on foot along the way. SOUND OFF. What do you...
Hartland police give update on fatal incident on Mansfield Court
HARTLAND — Hartland police identified people killed on Friday as two adults and four children that resided together in an apartment, according to the Hartland Police Department. The adults have been identified as Connor McKisick and Jessica McKisick. The four children include two 3-year-old boys, a 12-year-old girl and...
John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr., 79
John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr. of Grafton passed away peacefully on the morning of October 21, 2022, at the age of 79. John was born in Milwaukee to the late John R. Unger Sr. & Gloria Unger (nee Lohman). John & his wife Karen recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 27th. Johnny U was a larger-then-life character who always had a smile on his face & a joke to tell. He was a passionate hot rod enthusiast & was very talented having built several of his own including his prized 1934 Ford pickup truck. John spent many enjoyable days working at the Milwaukee Mile on the fire crew as well. In 1980, he & his wife started their own tool & die business — Badger Precision Tool & Mfg. They provided several apprenticeships over the years & developed a successful trade until their retirement in 2006. He was a devoted Packer, Badger & auto racing fan — never missing a game or catching a race.
Brooks removed from courtroom after motion to dismiss denied
WAUKESHA — Waukesha Christmas Parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. lasted just 24 minutes into Monday morning's session of his trial, now in its fourth week. Brooks brought a motion to dismiss all the counts against him based on a recall of Ford Escapes from 2008 to 2010 for a problem with the throttle but the state countered and Judge Jennifer Dorow found that no such defect was identified in the SUV Brooks has been identified as having driven through the parade route.
Patricia “Pat” Thomas
Patricia (“Pat”) Thomas passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022, at the age of 89. Beloved mother of Ann (John) Kocher of West Bend, and David (Cynde) Thomas of Orlando, Florida. Loving grandmother to Amanda (Tim) Swanson of Clyman and the lights of her life, her great-grandsons Hudson and Grayson Swanson; as well as her nephew and nieces and many wonderful, dear friends.
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights
Stroll through the Zoo and immerse yourself in dazzling lights and festive, hand-carved masterpieces created by talented professional artists! Warm up with seasonal food and beverages and get into the Halloween spirit!. Over 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations will light up the night at the Racine Zoo’s new Halloween...
John F. Woehlert Sr.
John F. Woehlert Sr. passed peacefully on October 20, 2022 in Waukesha. He was born on November 13, 1939, to Adolph Carl John and Evelyn (nee Welsch) Woehlert. John was a bread salesman for the Gardner Baking Company. He was an avid gardner and was a member of the Waukesha Eagles Club. He was a social person, enjoying the camaraderie and friends he made at his apartment building, where he lived for 30 years. He loved puzzles and going out to eat.
Hallowings Pumpkin Festival
Gift of Wings and Greendale Park and Rec are back for our 2022 “Hallowings Pumpkin Festival” CARVE AND DISPLAY Event. Attendees can enter the Pumpkin patch, pick out a pumpkin and bring it into the carving tent. Prepare, design and carve a free pumpkin to leave on our lighted display. Pumpkin carving tools provided.
Wildcats win state championship
MADISON — Cedarburg and University School competed at the WIAA state team tennis tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium Friday and Saturday, with the Bulldogs winning a quarterfinal dual before bowing out in Div. 1 play while the Wildcats earned gold in the Div. 2 field. For the Bulldogs, it...
