John (Johnny U) R. Unger Jr. of Grafton passed away peacefully on the morning of October 21, 2022, at the age of 79. John was born in Milwaukee to the late John R. Unger Sr. & Gloria Unger (nee Lohman). John & his wife Karen recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on August 27th. Johnny U was a larger-then-life character who always had a smile on his face & a joke to tell. He was a passionate hot rod enthusiast & was very talented having built several of his own including his prized 1934 Ford pickup truck. John spent many enjoyable days working at the Milwaukee Mile on the fire crew as well. In 1980, he & his wife started their own tool & die business — Badger Precision Tool & Mfg. They provided several apprenticeships over the years & developed a successful trade until their retirement in 2006. He was a devoted Packer, Badger & auto racing fan — never missing a game or catching a race.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO