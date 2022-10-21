ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rsvplive.ie

Charlie Bird regrets he ‘disappointed’ his parents after failing leaving cert

Charlie Bird is reflecting on his life as he continues to face the realities of a terminal MS diagnosis. The RTE legend says his illness has forced him to look back on the highs and lows of his personal life and career, including the death of his parents, who sadly both passed away before he achieved professional success.
rsvplive.ie

Fair City star Adam Karim feels immensely sad sometimes after being on the show

Fair City star Adam Karim feels immensely sad sometimes after a long day of filming because he puts his heart and soul into his work. The actor, who plays the character of Alex Petrosian, has been involved him some hard-hitting and emotional storylines since joining the cast of the RTÉ soap opera, but he finds it hard to separate himself from Alex.
rsvplive.ie

Ask Jennifer: Should I try and stop my son's new relationship?

A few months back, our really good couple friends of 18 years had an enormous windfall from an unexpected inheritance. It’s not lottery jackpot size but it’s huge, and big enough that neither of them needs ever work again if they choose. They’ve tried to keep it quiet...
rsvplive.ie

Mary Kennedy says 'lovely' relationship with partner Tom took her by surprise

Mary Kennedy is embarking on a new chapter in her life, having recently moved into a new home after selling her beloved family home of 20 years. Following the breakdown of her marriage to Ronan Foster, Mary began dating her partner Tom more than three years ago after they were introduced by a mutual friend.
rsvplive.ie

RTE’s Sharon Tobin opens up about marriage separation and why she chose to leave her native Dublin

Sharon Tobin has been presenting the news for 20 years, but these days her career is going from strength to strength at RTE, presenting Monday Night Live after Claire Byrne left the slot (as one of four presenters who take two shows each) and filling in for Caitriona Perry on the station’s flagship Six One News Monday to Friday while she’s on maternity leave.
rsvplive.ie

Nicky Byrne's daughter Gia turns nine as family celebrates her birthday at home

Nicky Byrne was a proud dad this weekend as his daughter Gia turned nine years old. The Westlife star and his wife Georgina, who are also parents to teenage twins Rocco and Jay, threw their youngest child a Halloween themed party at their Malahide home. Nicky took to Instagram to...
rsvplive.ie

Lucy Kennedy and brave Irish Traveller women get widespread praise for their honesty

Lucy Kennedy has received widespread praise for shining a light on Traveller women in Ireland and their way of life. In the latest instalment of Lucy Investigates on Virgin Media, the presenter explored the vital role that Traveller women play in their community. She learned all about female empowerment, breaking...
rsvplive.ie

QUIZ: Test your Emmerdale romance knowledge - are you a fan or are you a fake?

After 50 years of dramatic and sometimes hilarious storylines, Emmerdale has seen its fair share of love stories. While all soap opera fans know that no relationship can survive the happenings of a small village, Emmerdale couples seem to have outdone themselves - from numerous people being jilted at the altar and nearly hundreds of sordid affairs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy