PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Oz and GOP will restore Pa., USA
Before deciding which person or party to vote for, consider the records of the various candidates and their political parties. I keep seeing complaints about Dr. Oz because he’s wealthy. The complainers do not seem to recognize that Oz made his wealth by hard work. He became a doctor, a surgeon and a professor at Columbia University. He wrote books on medicine and worked with Oprah Winfrey to promote holistic health methods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Putin's 'press gangs'
Shocking new revelations about Russia, as reported in the Wall Street Journal and other publications: The Russian military has formed “press gangs,” rounding up men in public places and forcing them into the military. They are given 10 days of training and then moved to the front lines of the war with Ukraine. Hopefully, this act of desperation is a sign that Vladimir Putin’s hold on power is slipping. The Russian people are turning more and more against Putin’s war.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Show us what's in Fetterman's past
Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz have a handicap: They are both celebrities. The liberal left can usually find something in their past and spin it. But John Fetterman remains a man of mystery. The press doesn’t seem interested in digging into his background. I didn’t follow the scandals...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Justice Thomas issues temporary order shielding Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying in Georgia election case
WASHINGTON — Justice Clarence Thomas issued an order Monday that temporarily shields Sen. Lindsey Graham from testifying about his phone calls to Georgia election officials after President Donald Trump’s narrow loss there in November 2020. Thomas oversees appeals coming from the 11th Circuit Court based in Atlanta. Late...
