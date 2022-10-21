Shocking new revelations about Russia, as reported in the Wall Street Journal and other publications: The Russian military has formed “press gangs,” rounding up men in public places and forcing them into the military. They are given 10 days of training and then moved to the front lines of the war with Ukraine. Hopefully, this act of desperation is a sign that Vladimir Putin’s hold on power is slipping. The Russian people are turning more and more against Putin’s war.

1 DAY AGO