Canyon, TX

Introducing the first-ever Canyon ISD Athletic Hall of Fame class

By Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
For the first time ever, Canyon ISD is honoring its long, rich athletic history with the founding of a Hall of Fame.

The HOF will include those who left a mark on Randall and Canyon High Schools and, eventually, West Plains as well. Seven legends make up the inaugural class to be honored at 6:40 p.m. Friday before the Randall-Canyon football game.

Here’s a look at the group who will be honored.

Mike Wartes, Canyon ISD Administrator

Wartes spent 40 years in education with 29 of them coming with Canyon ISD. He spent 10 years as CISD Superintendent, 13 years as CISD Athletic Director, and two years as the head coach at Canyon High where he coached the Eagles to a semifinal appearance in 1987.

Did we mention he also played quarterback at West Texas A&M from 1971-74? Wartes' induction has been very well earned.

"This is an unbelievable honor," Wartes said. "I really appreciate (Canyon ISD Athletic Director) Toby (Tucker) putting this together."

Bob Schneider, Canyon High School

Schneider needs no introduction to the people of Canyon. He spent 12 years at Canyon High School as the girl's basketball coach. During that span, he led the Lady Eagles to 10 consecutive State Championship game appearance, winning five titles.

Schneider went on to coach Texas Women's and West Texas A&M. He spent 25 years coaching the Lady Buffs and winning 585 games. He's the 47th winningest coach in NCAA history, was inducted into the Texas Girls Coaches Hall of Fame in 1993 and was inducted into the National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Heston Kjerstad, Randall High School '17

Kjerstad is a name everyone should be familiar with how recent his success was. The Randall grad was the second overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

Prior to that, Kjerstad hit .332 with 16 doubles and 14 homers as a freshman at the University of Arkansas in 2018. He followed that up with a .327 average and 17 homers the following year before his junior year was cut short due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He was the SEC Freshman of the year, unanimous Preseason All-American entering his junior year and is currently ranked as the ninth best prospect in Baltimore's farm system.

Joe Lombard, Canyon High School

If Schneider started the machine that is Canyon girls basketball, Lombard perfected it.

Lombard spent 42 years in coaching and won 19 state championships with the Lady Eagles, including a National Championship. He also coached the cross country team where he led Canyon to seven state titles.

A two-time National Coach of the Year, Lombard made the playoffs in all 42 seasons he spent in coaching. He finished his career with a record of 1,379-133.

"I just want to thank Toby Tucker for getting this Canyon ISD Athletic Hall of Fame started," Lombard said. "This is a great thing for our school district."

Chelsea Carroll (Burney), Randall High School '12

Carroll made national history earlier this year as the first woman in NJCAA history to lead a men's team to a national championship. She's believed to be the first woman to do that in the history of college sports after leading South Mountain Community College to the 2022 Men's Golf National Championship.

She was also named the 2022 Dave Williams NJCAA National Coach of the Year before accepting an assistant coaching position at Division I Grand Canyon University.

Merry Johnson Byers, Canyon High School '78

Byers led Canyon to three straight state titles with six gold medals and set a national record during her time with the Eagles. She ran the 440 in 54.2 seconds to set the record.

On the basketball court, she was a three-time All-State selection to the first team as the Lady Eagles went 104-2 with a pair of state championships while Byers was there. She averaged 28 points a game for the 37-0 Lady Eagles as a senior.

After high school, Byers went to Texas Women's University for basketball before heading to West Texas State to join the track team. She competed in the 1984 Olympic Trials, was inducted into the WTSU Athletic Hall of Champions in 1990 and made the 2000 Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame.

Oh, and she's a hostage negotiator for the SWAT team and a licensed ordained minister.

Jim Wilcoxson, Randall High School

The late, great Jim Wilcoxson was a legend at Randall.

In 15 years, he led the Lady Raiders to two state championships and 348 wins while making the playoffs each year. He was inducted into the Texas Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame in 2005 and the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012.

Wilcoxson passed away in from cancer in 2015 at the age of 70.

