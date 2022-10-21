Plan ahead: It’s going to be a busy weekend at the South Philly Sports Complex

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Phillies are set to host their first NLCS game in 12 years.

The last time, on Oct. 23, 2010, fans had their hearts broken. Friday night, they hope they break the 1-1 series tie.

“For the most part, we did our job in San Diego,” said manager Rob Thomson, “and now we feel pretty good being home here for the next three games in front of our own fans, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

The block party outside the ballpark starts at 4:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m.

The Phillies won’t be alone at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The Smashing Pumpkins are performing at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:30 p.m., and Temple football is taking over the Linc at the same time as baseball.

Visitors should plan to arrive early and are encouraged to take public transit. SEPTA has extra service on the Broad Street Line all weekend.

The weekend event schedule and parking lot information is as follows:

FRIDAY

Smashing Pumpkins concert at Wells Fargo Center at 6:30 p.m.

Lots open at noon

Temple vs. Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m.

Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 Phillies vs. Padres at Citizens Bank Park at 7:37 p.m.

Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Sixers vs. Spurs at Wells Fargo Center at 6 p.m.

Lots open at 10 a.m.

Game 4 Phillies vs. Padres at Citizens Bank Park at 7:45 p.m.

Lots open at 2:45 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 5 Phillies vs. Padres at Citizens Bank Park at 2:37 p.m.

Lots open at 9:30 a.m.

Flyers vs. Sharks at Wells Fargo Center at 7 p.m.

Lots open at 11 a.m.