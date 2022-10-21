ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These 20 People Who Had A Really, Really, Really, Really Bad Week

By Dave Stopera
 3 days ago

Sometimes nothing goes your way. Take, for example...

1. The person who's been seasoning their food with a healthy heap of dust:

reddit.com

2. The person who had their beautiful work of art turn into an even more beautiful work of art:

Happened to a friend, she was almost finished from Wellthatsucks

3. The person who spilled the tea at quite possibly the worst time:

I went to give an important presentation and this happened... from Wellthatsucks

4. The person whose ribs would be an absolute smash hit if only they were cooking for Beelzebub:

Had a big party this past weekend. While I was greeting guests I forgot about the ribs on the grills. The ribs caught fire and I had to put it out with a fire extinguisher. from Wellthatsucks

5. The person whose haircut is juuuuust a bit askew:

My new haircut from mildlyinfuriating

6. The person who was lucky enough to get to watch their movie with Smell-O-Vision:

Went to cinema. Not to watch movies but to smell feets. from mildlyinfuriating

7. The person who found the magical flying pizza slice:

My daughter asked if I was doing a magic trick… from Wellthatsucks

8. The person who met their nemesis at work:

Made an enemy on my first day of work from mildlyinfuriating

9. The person whose iPhone broke in a way previously thought impossible:

10-month-old iPhone (that has never been dropped or exposed to extremes of temp) suddenly decides to do this 😩 from Wellthatsucks

10. The person whose backyard dog-poop situation is reminiscent of the dang fields of Verdun:

My dad refuses to clean up the dogs' poop, but goes through the effort of putting a flag by each pile. from mildlyinfuriating

11. The person whose neighbor was nice enough to give their light a nice little bubble bath:

Just a lovely soapy light thanks to the lady above me 🤗 who also refuses to turn off her water knowing it leaks into my unit 🙃 from mildlyinfuriating

12. The person who cooked a delicious goop with their brand-new pizza stone:

First time using a pizza stone from Wellthatsucks

13. The person whose phone should finally be usable in a short 72-day period:

It's cool. I'll wait... from Wellthatsucks

14. The person whose floor just got hit with a heady indica:

after a long (and not great) day i just dropped all my weed on the floor from mildlyinfuriating

15. The person whose beer is going to be nice 'n' crunchy, just how they like it:

I just got home from a 16 hour shift, all I wanted to do is relax and drink the last beer in my fridge for my birthday. from Wellthatsucks

16. The person who had the Scrabble gods tell them non in the form of oui:

Scrabble from mildlyinfuriating

17. The person who will spend the rest of their life reliving that one minute:

Got a parking ticket at 11:46 for a meter that expired at 11:45. from Wellthatsucks

18. This person who loves their cat very much, I'm sure:

My cat just bit the corner of my MacBook. FML from Wellthatsucks

19. The person who might wanna grab the Dyson real quick:

30 mins from completing a job and this happens from Wellthatsucks

20. The person whose mirror ball proved to be their demise:

Pushed a little too hard refitting the rearview mirror, all in persuit of a disco ball from Wellthatsucks

