4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Add to your Stack of Reads at the ACLD Fall Book Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
United Faculty of Florida leaders requests UF to release the 11 other presidential candidate names
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders of a college faculty union say that the UF presidential search may have violated Sunshine laws. United Faculty of Florida leaders are requesting UF release the names of the other 11 candidates. Union members claim the search committee selected Ben Sasse as the sole finalist...
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 25, 2022: How to watch tonight’s Gainesville mayoral debate
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: How to watch the 2022 Gainesville mayoral debate. “Watch a live debate between Gainesville mayoral candidates Ed Bielarski and Harvey Ward, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be held on Tuesday at the University of Florida Levin College of Law.”
wuft.org
Eagle-Glenn, Alford rematch for District 1 seat
The race for the Alachua County District 1 commissioner race features a familiar matchup, as 42-year-old incumbent Republican Raemi Eagle-Glenn faces 61-year-old Democrat Mary Alford. In 2020, the pair met in the same race — that time, both challenged Democrat incumbent Mike Byerly. After defeating Eagle-Glenn in the 2020...
wuft.org
The Point, Oct. 24, 2022: Special session for Hurricane Ian relief
Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Alachua County health authorities see rise in opioid emergencies despite Naloxone program. “Alachua County has seen an overall increase in opioid-related 911 calls over the past six years — more than twice as many calls from 2021 compared to 2015.”
wuft.org
Single-member districts to be offered to Alachua County voters in November
An unusual referendum on November’s ballot offers a change in how voters choose Alachua County’s commissioners. Instead of an at-large election, where all Alachua County voters choose all five commissioners, the referendum asks if voters want to override the county charter and elect only one commissioner based on the district where they live, a process called single-member district voting. If the referendum passes, a voter living in District 1 would only vote for the District 1 commissioner instead of voting for all five.
WCJB
State Officials are calling for an investigation regrading Single Member Districts video
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The offices of State Senator Keith Perry and Representative Chuck Clemons sent a letter to Alachua county regarding videos they uploaded on YouTube that could be in violation of elections statute. The statute, which went into effect July 1st, states local government can’t produce any content of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Demonstration rages near closed-door Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking engagement
Alachua County Republicans kept Gov. Ron DeSantis behind closed doors and away from press Oct. 20, but protesters still made their presence known in the city of Alachua. As DeSantis spoke inside the multipurpose center at Alachua’s Legacy Park, security ushered media into the designated press area: a blue mesh barricade in the middle of a field a quarter of a mile away. Protesters of the event were situated two miles away.
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at night
A Methodist church marker in what was once NewnansvilleEbyabe on Wikimediacommons. Everyone loves a good haunted graveyard. Or at least, a good chunk of us do. While it is better to observe than go and take your lame Instagram pictures in an actual resting place for real dead people, there is the allure of bumping into someone in their otherworldly home. It's kind of sick fascination, but I think we're all pretty accustomed these days to accepting we're all freaks. I'm not sure why I've been thinking of haunted graveyards around Florida lately. No, it has nothing to do with Halloween. These are constant thoughts that cycle through. Maybe it's the smell of rain and wood in the air, of wet grass that is reminding me of rolling past the local graveyard in the car in sunny California as a child.
wuft.org
Ocala equestrian community raises funds and supplies for Southwest Florida community
Louisa Barton had no idea that one Facebook message would change the trajectory of her next few weeks. Immediately after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, Barton opened her phone up to a direct message from Kelly Moore, a member of the Ocala Equestrian Community. Moore reached out to get support...
wuft.org
St. Peter Cemetery in Archer designated as a Florida Heritage Site
St. Peter Cemetery in Archer unveiled a state historic marker Saturday commemorating the sacred space as a Florida Heritage Site that will be preserved forever. About 120 people from the St. Peter and Pinesville communities attended the dedication ceremony to celebrate the rich history of their families. Laughter and prayer filled the venue at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church as community members told stories and celebrated the importance of preserving history.
villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case
Palatka, Fla. — Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse. The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two...
WCJB
Alachua County Public Schools announces plan to make up days missed due to Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida schools were closed during the days leading up to and as Hurricane Ian impacted the state and now those days have to be made up. The Alachua County School District is adding a few minutes once a week to make up for...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
ocala-news.com
Resident says internet service in Marion County must be improved
I’ve seen yet another letter from a concerned citizen regarding internet options in Marion County. Florida received federal infrastructure funding for this very thing. With more people working from home and children being required to do more learning studies via the internet, this is an issue. DSL is a...
News4Jax.com
Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
WCJB
Deadly crash on US 301 in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash blocked all lanes on US 301 in Alachua County. According to FHP troopers, the crash happened a little before 8 this evening. The crash happened just south of Orange Heights near State Road 26. We’ll have more details as they become available.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF student released from jail after being arrested for assaulting an employee at a Gainesville bar
A UF student was released from jail Tuesday after assaulting an employee at a Gainesville bar for the second time in three months. Kaleb Wiswall, a 20-year-old New York native, is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly intoxication, according to court records. Wiswall was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail Tuesday at 1:17 a.m. He was originally held on a $20,000 bond but had the fee reduced to $2,000 by working through a bondsman, according to the jail.
wuft.org
Gainesville’s native son celebrated with a weekend of music
On this weekend of the late Tom Petty’s 72nd birthday, Heartwood Soundstage of Gainesville hosted and organized Tom Petty Weekend, a celebration of the late rock star’s greatest hits and stories. The celebration started Oct. 20, Petty’s birthday, and ended Oct. 22. On Thursday night, the weekend kicked...
chopchat.com
FSU football: Impact of Roderick Kearney flipping to Florida Gators
FSU football lost one of their top 2023 recruits Monday night when four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney finally went public to announce he’s flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators. The writing had been on the wall for weeks as Kearney repeatedly showed up in Gainesville this fall. Ironically,...
