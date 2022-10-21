Read full article on original website
It’s a trap: Teemo player outsmarts opponents with time-wasting outplay
There are many annoying champions to play against in League of Legends—and Teemo is certainly one of them. Two players recently got to experience what it feels like to play against Teemo. In a clip posted on League’s subreddit, Akali and Kayn spent a little over two minutes to find the Swift Scout, allowing his team to take other advantages over the map.
Team Spirit could shuffle its Dota 2 roster following poor TI11 performance
Team Spirit shocked the world with a run that ended in lifting the Aegis of Champions at The International 10, and that momentum carried over into the next season as the team dominated the EEU region and won a Major heading into TI11. However, the Spirit that showed up to...
A Creep and a Rampage: How Thunder Awaken made Dota 2 history for South America at TI11
Fans were treated to what felt like a Dota 2 stage show on the last day before The International 2022’s week-long break heading into the finals. Not a single team could get a winning streak going apart from Team Liquid as beastcoast and PSG.LGD bid farewell to the tournament despite their best efforts.
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
How to earn the Werewolf Winston spray and skin for free in Overwatch 2
Spooky season is upon us and Overwatch 2 is back with the popular Halloween event, bringing some new and old content for fans to unlock. This year, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, and fans can get their hands on some free stuff, too. In particular, fans can...
Beastcoast can’t hang with PSG.LGD, exit TI11 after fighting through COVID
Facing elimination from any tournament puts stress on players, but when you know you will have to play from a position that isn’t your best, that makes things even harder. That is something beastcoast had to come to terms with ahead of their elimination series against PSG.LGD at The International 2022, where they had to play through complications surrounding multiple players contracting COVID. And, while they put up an incredible fight, it really looked like the South American team just didn’t have enough in the tank.
How to earn and redeem free Overwatch 2 skins and rewards during 2022 OWL Playoffs
More free rewards are on their way for Overwatch 2 players that indulge in the upcoming Overwatch League Playoffs. Blizzard recently announced that fans who tune into the final few days of the 2022 Overwatch League season from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 will earn “Postseason Perks,” which are various cosmetics commemorating the season, including exclusive skins, emotes, and icons. The sprays, name cards, and icons were all created by various community artists, and will only be obtainable through watching games in this limited duration.
‘I didn’t leave any regret about this year’: Faith_bian joyfully retires from competitive Dota 2
After openly stating that he would retire after PSG.LGD’s run at The International 2022 concluded, Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida has officially retired from competitive Dota 2. The legendary player was very open about his decision both before and during TI11, saying that he wanted to start a new...
Deft breaks down in tears following monumental win at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DRX’s victory against EDward Gaming in the quarterfinal of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship...
Faker has turned ‘pressure’ into ‘optimism’ to play even better at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Three-time League of Legends World Champion and longtime T1 mid laner Faker shared his thoughts on...
Trainwreck wants to form Dota 2 team, names Arteezy and zai among key targets
Popular slot streamer Tyler Faraz Niknam, better known as Trainwreck, recently talked about several Dota 2 topics regarding the current state of the competitive scene. And, out of all his comments, the one that stood out the most to his viewers was when he mentioned he wanted to start his own Dota 2 team, and it seems like he already has a few popular names in mind.
Best Sylas Build in League of Legends
Sylas was a game-changer for Riot Games and for the League of Legends ecosystem overall. After the release of Zoe, who steals summoners’ spells, Sylas became a popular champion for his ability to steal ultimates from enemies. Since his release, pros and high solo queue players have spent hours...
Is Apex Legends getting a new weapon in season 15?
Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a new wave of content that fundamentally changes how the game is played. Every new season in the game’s history has come with a new playable character for people to try out, and there are new cosmetics, new game modes, and new maps that enter the game periodically as well.
Overwatch 2 gets new Twitch drops for season one
There’s a lot of exciting free things players can get through Twitch drops for season one of Overwatch 2, and players have already had a taste of some free things after the Kiriko Twitch drops that took place earlier this month. Now, players know that there are a few...
Zorua debuts in Pokémon Go but is removed after a disastrous first hour
Niantic wanted to surprise fans by introducing Zorua into Pokémon Go in a unique way, but the implementation was a disaster and the developers had to pivot after just a few hours of the new Pokémon being added to the game. As a special part of the Shuppet...
What does hitscan mean in Overwatch 2?
From old favorites to newer additions, part of the charm of Overwatch 2‘s cast of characters is their unique weapons and abilities. With so many different heroes and team compositions to try, every match is a new experience, even after you’ve been playing for hundreds of hours. Unlike many other multiplayer FPS games, not every character attacks with a gun, either: Overwatch 2‘s heroes have plenty of ways to take out enemies.
Tundra Esports outworks Team Aster, locks in top three finish at TI11
From a mixed performance in the DPC regular season to a top three finish at The International 2022, Tundra Esports really has come a long way from just missing out on qualifying for TI10. That improvement now includes a decisive 2-0 win over Team Aster that has put them just one win away from the TI11 grand finals.
Only eight players have perfect Pick’Ems heading into the closing stages of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After all the upsets at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, only a handful of...
Riot Forge delays League-inspired titles CONV/RGENCE, Song of Nunu to 2023
Riot Forge’s two upcoming titles, CONV/RGENCE and Song of Nunu, have been pushed back to 2023, the studio announced today. “While we’re so excited about the progress of both games, we’re going to need a little more time to put on some finishing touches,” Riot Forge said. “Right now both games are scheduled to release sometime in 2023, and we’ll be sure to provide more updates as soon as we’re ready.”
One HP and a dream: Team Liquid walks down mid, eliminates South America from TI11
MATUMBAMAN and Team Liquid seem to abide by the immortal words of the honorable Donté Panlin: “Life is but a game. And I’ve certainly come to play.” Or at least it looked like it with how hard they had to fight to take down Thunder Awaken and secure a top-four spot at The International 2022.
