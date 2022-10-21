Online Gambling in Washington DC – Is It Legal? Get $10,000 in Bonuses at DC Gambling Sites

Read full article on original website
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 MonthsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Maryland man killed in broad daylight outside of Nationals Park in Washington, DC
Police are now offering a $25,000 reward for information following the killing of a 31-year-old Maryland man outside of Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
AdWeek
Ted Oberg Leaving KTRK in Houston for WRC in Washington, D.C.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ted Oberg is joining Washington, D.C. NBC owned station WRC as a reporter in December. Oberg will work on the News4 I-Team....
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Applications Open Soon
Applications for Alexandria's ARISE program — a pilot program guaranteeing basic income to hundreds of local families — will open on Oct. 31, city officials have announced. ARISE stands for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity. An informational webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7...
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
WTOP
DC cemetery superintendent dishes on ghosts, living on the grounds, and how to visit
This spooky season, WTOP’s DMV Download got the scoop on cemeteries from a man who lives on the grounds of one in D.C. Paul K. Williams has unique insight into how to get the most out of your experience if you’re thinking of visiting one of the district’s graveyards. He’s the superintendent at Oak Hill Cemetery, which means he oversees the grounds, funerals and burials in addition to selling plots.
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WJLA
Oh rats! Washington, DC ranks 4th among the 'rattiest' cities in the US
WASHINGTON (7News) — Washington, D.C. has made the top 50 list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The District ranked fourth in the country, according to data from Orkin. Chicago ranked first, followed by New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounding out the...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Bused Migrants Resettling In D.C. Say They Struggle To Access Health Care, Other Resources
Migrants who were bused to D.C. by Republican governors and decided to stay local are facing difficulties in accessing local resources — including identification cards and health coverage — they told the D.C. Council on Thursday. Those who testified described problems accessing Health Care Alliance — local health...
Alexandria guaranteed income program will provide people with $500 every month for 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A guaranteed income pilot program in Alexandria, that is launching soon, will provide select residents with $500 every month for two years. The Virginia city announced Thursday that the application period for Alexandria's Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) will be available online starting on Oct. 31 through Nov. 9, 2022.
fox5dc.com
What's happening this weekend in the DMV
WASHINGTON - This weekend the DMV will have some beautiful fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy. Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct....
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
popville.com
“$400k car abandoned in Shaw?”
Thanks to Jay for sending: “What a way to walk up? This seemingly abandoned luxury car in Shaw has seen better days. And they got a ticket too!”. Metro Police Looking for suspect “who hit & robbed a women” on escalator entering Columbia Heights Metro 7pm Saturday.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
